24 years for man who admitted repeated sexual assault of boy in his care

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Deon Ramm

URBANA — A rural Thomasboro man who admitted committing repeated sex acts on a boy in locations that included a church, school and a vehicle has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

The sentence for Deon Ramm, 46, was the result of a negotiated plea agreement between Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach and Ramm's attorney, Tom Bruno of Urbana.

Ramm pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon before Judge Heidi Ladd to four counts of criminal sexual assault, all alleging different kinds of sex acts with a child under the age of 16 that occurred between 2013 and July of this year.

He was sentenced to six years in prison on each, to be served one after the other. He must serve at least 85 percent, or just over 20 years.

In return for the pleas, Banach agreed to dismiss four additional counts of criminal sexual assault and two other more serious counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Banach said Ramm was in the role of caretaker for the youth, who reported the abuse to authorities by calling 911 on July 25.

Laying out the facts for Ladd, Banach said the youth told Champaign County sheriff's investigators what had been happening to him.

Confronted with the allegations, Ramm admitted them, the prosecutor said.

Banach said the abuse began in August 2012 and was only occasional but became more frequent as the boy aged.

Some of the acts happened at the child's school, in the Sunday school room at church, at Ramm's home and in his vehicle.

The child is a teen, Banach said. He was present to watch Ramm enter the guilty plea and be sentenced.

Banach said Ramm had no prior criminal record. Once out of prison, Ramm will have to register for life as a sex offender.