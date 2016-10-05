50 years for former Illinois student who acted like 'serial rapist' (w/video)

Video: Paul Rouse sentencing » more Videographer: Heather Coit Judge Heidi Ladd sentences Paul Rouse to 50 years for criminal sexual assault and home invasion at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.

URBANA — A former University of Illinois student, who Judge Heidi Ladd said acted like a “serial rapist,” was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison.

Paul Rouse, 26, faced up to 75 years after being convicted earlier this year of criminal sexual assault for an August 2014 attack on an intoxicated woman in his Champaign apartment. He was also convicted of home invasion, criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse for illegally entering the apartments of two women as they slept, fondling one and sexually assaulting the other in October 2014.

The state asked for the maximum sentence in both cases, with Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach saying it was necessary to “protect the public from Paul Rouse.”

“He regards women as nothing more than sexual play things, preying on them like a nightmare while they sleep,” Banach said.

Ladd made the decision to consolidate the convictions in the two cases after denying Rouse’s attorney’s motion for a new trial. Rouse had insisted on defending himself throughout most of the court proceedings, but decided in May he wanted an attorney, which pushed back his sentencing five months.

On Wednesday, his counsel, Assistant Public Defender George Vargas, also requested that the defendant go through a sex offender evaluation before sentencing.

Calling the defendant’s requests a maneuver toward his goal to “provoke a mistrial” and “thwart the case,” Ladd denied both. She described the sex offender evaluation request as being “consistent” with Rouse’s behavior to delay proceedings and said the evaluation was unnecessary because all of his convictions were non-probational offenses.

Taking into consideration Rouse’s age and the fact that he has no previous criminal background on record, she sentenced him to 15 years for the August 2014 assault and 35 years for the October 2014 invasions.

Both sentences will have to be served consecutively.