Appellate judges hear arguments over basketball court

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign attorney Matt Peek had barely uttered two sentences of his argument when he was interrupted by one of the three appellate judges he was trying to sway.

"What is the relevance of a letter if you're talking about restrictive covenants?" Judge James Knecht asked, setting the "you-better-have-done-your-homework" tone for an hourlong back-and-forth between three appeals court judges and two attorneys arguing for their respective clients, next-door neighbors locked in a dispute over the noise attendant with a backyard basketball court.

The Wednesday morning arguments at the University of Illinois College of Law were intended to be educational for the law students who packed the auditorium to see judges Robert Steigmann of Urbana, James Knecht of Normal and Lisa Holder White of Decatur do what they normally do in Springfield.

However, it was a real-life situation for the Champaign neighbors who will have to wait two or three months for the ruling by the appellate court.

There are seven judges on the Springfield-based 4th District Appellate Court, which covers 30 counties stretching across the midsection of Illinois. Three at a time usually hear a case. And occasionally, the justices take the show on the road, as they did Wednesday, hearing arguments in two cases at the UI law school.

Unlike the Illinois Supreme Court, which has the ability to pick and choose the cases it hears, typically cases involving interesting legal questions, the appellate courts in Illinois must deal with whatever appeals of trial court decisions come their way.

On Wednesday, they were hearing Rob Bedows and Trudy Gordon vs. John Hoffman and Rose Hoffman, a complaint filed in June 2015 by Bedows and Gordon that was dismissed in December by Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Mike Jones.

Bedows and Gordon live next door to the Hoffmans, the parents of six children, and filed suit against them alleging that the concrete basketball court the Hoffmans built in their backyard in 2013 was a violation of restrictive covenants. The other part of their complaint was that the children playing on it constitutes a nuisance because of the effect the noise from their play has on Bedows and Gordon.

Jones dismissed Peek's first complaint as well as a second amended complaint, siding with the Hoffmans and prompting the appeal.

The judges peppered both Peek and Hoffman attorney Chad Beckett of Urbana with plenty of questions about information that was — or was not — in their original pleadings.

"Is this a structure?" Holder White asked Peek. "What about steps and porches?"

Knecht said he lives next door to a family with four children ages 7, 5, 3 and 2.

"If they decide to practice cheerleading on a flat space, do their activities constitute a common law nuisance? What if someone was playing bagpipes on that slab?" he said, taking it a step further.

Steigmann also grilled Beckett about the nuances of the two sections of the civil code under which he sought to have Bedows' and Gordon's complaint dismissed.

Bedows and Gordon attended the arguments but, along with Peek, declined to say anything about their case after the arguments were finished.

J.R. and Rose Hoffman and two of their sons were also present.

"I'm glad to being one step closer to being over with the conflict," said J.R. Hoffman, a family-practice physician at Carle.

"I'm very pleased with how smoothly it all went," added Rose Hoffman. "I've never seen the process before."