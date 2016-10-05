BB guns confiscated at Rantoul junior high
RANTOUL — Two BB guns were recovered from a locker of a student at Rantoul's J.W. Eater Junior High this morning, Rantoul Police and Rantoul City School Administration said in a joint statement.
Rantoul police received a report that a juvenile male possibly displayed a handgun a few blocks from the school. School administration deemed it was necesary to put the school in soft lockdown, which lasted approximately 30 minutes.
Three male students who reported late to school were questioned by school administration, which led to the recovery of two BB guns from the locker of one of the students.
The lockdown was lifted at 9:10 a.m. and school resumed normal operations.
