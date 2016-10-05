Champaign teens charged in connection with vehicle-theft spree

Photo by: Provided Malikk Dillon

URBANA — Three Champaign teens were criminally charged Wednesday in connection with three stolen vehicles recovered by Champaign police early Tuesday.

One is an adult; two were charged in juvenile court.

Champaign police identified the trio after they allegedly got in a garage in the 4500 block of Copper Ridge about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday while the resident was home.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said in court that the resident found his garage door lifted a few feet and the door of one of his cars open. He went outside to check another of his cars and saw two males walking from his yard toward a Volvo sport utility vehicle.

The resident heard one of the youths say, “He saw us” before they got in the Volvo and took off. He then got in his car, followed them and was able to get a license plate number.

About 30 minutes later, Champaign police found the Volvo in a parking lot in the 300 block of Kenwood Road and learned that it had been stolen. Next to the Volvo reaching into it was Malikk Dillon, 19, who listed an address in the 2600 block of Rachel Drive.

Parked next to the Volvo was a Honda Odyssey van that had been reported stolen about midnight Sunday from Colony West in Champaign. Hiding in the back of the Odyssey were two other Champaign boys, ages 15 and 14.

One of them had in his pocket a car key belonging to the Copper Ridge resident while Dillon had that resident’s garage door opener on him, Banach said.

Police also found in that same parking lot a Jeep that had been reported stolen Sunday from the 500 block of East Healey Street in Champaign.

All three of the teens were charged Wednesday with residential burglary for allegedly entering the Cooper Ridge garage. Dillon was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle for allegedly having the Volvo on Tuesday.

Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $15,000 and told him to be back in court Oct. 28.

The 15-year-old boy was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle for allegedly having the stolen Honda van Tuesday; and two counts of burglary for entering vehicles on West White Street on Aug. 30 and Scottsdale Drive on Sept. 16.

The state filed a petition to revoke the probation that the 14-year-old was on for aggravated battery by alleging he committed the residential burglary on Copper Ridge and trespassing in the Honda van, both on Tuesday.

Judge Tom Difanis ordered that both teens remain in the Juvenile Detention Center until their next hearing dates.

Champaign police said since June 1, they have arrested 32 individuals — 22 of them juveniles — for 21 burglaries to vehicles.