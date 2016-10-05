County board panel adopts plan clarifying facilities proposal

URBANA — Members of a Champaign County Board committee Tuesday night adopted a county facilities action plan aimed at clarifying details about the proposed quarter-cent sales-tax increase for facilities that is on the Nov. 8 election ballot.

The 33-page plan was adopted 3-2, and forwarded to the full county board that will take it up Oct. 20.

"We've been working on this plan for over four years, two different committees, and we thought we had pretty well stated our plan over the course of time, but we kept hearing that people wanted more information and more specific information," said Gary Maxwell, a Mahomet Republican who heads the facilities committee.

The plan adopted Tuesday includes details about projects planned during the course of the 12-year-long sales tax, a question-and-answer section, and a timetable for when certain construction or deferred maintenance projects could be undertaken.

It says, for example, that an addition to the satellite jail in east Urbana could be undertaken in 2019 and 2020, about the same time that a $5 million community behavioral health facility would be built. Rehabilitation work on the county nursing home is projected from 2017 through 2027. Relocation of county offices at the Brookens Center to an unspecified site in downtown Urbana is slated for 2018 and 2019.

Overall, county officials propose to undertake about $53 million in projects, including $22 million for deferred maintenance, $12.8 million for consolidation of correctional facilities and $5 million each for the nursing home and behavioral health facility. Another $1.2 million to $2 million is slated for replacement of the county's 40-year-old computer system.

"I think it gives us a better idea of when these things might occur, and the public a better idea of what we're proposing to do," Maxwell said. "Situations come up, though, where you have to be flexible enough to change your plans and to reorder the schedule.

"But essentially this entire plan is something we hope to accomplish over the next 12 years. It's something the people can see and which future boards can be held to by the public and the media."

Statutorily, future boards can't be committed by a current county board, Maxwell acknowledged, "but the public can judge future county boards' success and performance by this. If future county boards depart too much from it, hopefully they'll be held accountable."

The sales tax, which would not be applied to purchases of food or medicine, would raise an estimated $48 million over its lifetime. The plan adopted Tuesday also stresses that the sales tax increase would end after 12 years and could be extended only by referendum, not by the county board.

"There is a lot of misinformation about the county's needs and I think that the really important aspect that people should think about," said board chairwoman Pattsi Petrie, a Champaign Democrat, "is that if this quarter-cent (increase) isn't passed it's going to cost the taxpayers even more money as maintenance is delayed and delayed and delayed."

Voting against adoption of the plan Tuesday night were Champaign Democrat Josh Hartke and rural Champaign Republican Jon Rector.

"I just don't think we've done our work and that this plan is ready," Hartke said.

"Since I voted against the quarter-cent sales tax increase," said Rector, "I felt I needed to stay consistent and vote against this too."