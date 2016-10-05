Details emerge in arson case involving runaway boys

Other Related Content UPDATED: Police arrest two boys for arson

URBANA — A judge Wednesday ordered that two boys who ran away from Cunningham Children’s Home on Tuesday night and allegedly set fire to a house a few blocks away hours later should be held in detention.

Judge Tom Difanis found that it was a matter of “immediate and urgent necessity” that the boys, ages 13 and 10, remain locked up until their juvenile court trials.

The pair was charged Wednesday with arson for allegedly setting fire inside 1304 N. Broadway Ave., U, about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Each was also charged with three counts of criminal damage to property for breaking windows out of three cars in that area.

Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan told Difanis that police learned that the boys left the children’s home Tuesday night with others and set off on a spree that allegedly involved shoplifting, breaking windows at Cunningham, breaking car windows and eventually forcing entry to the Broadway Avenue home that was unoccupied and for sale. Among their cache of burglary tools was a putting green flag from the Urbana Country Club.

Police learned from the youths that they set papers and a couch in the basement on fire, using lighters they had stolen from a convenience store. They tried to smother the fire with towels but were overcome with the smoke and fled.

Sullivan said that’s when a passerby saw the smoke and the youths running away from the house. Police found them not far away in Crystal Lake Park.

Difanis ordered both youths held until their Nov. 1 trials.