The Health Reporter Is In: Oct. 5, 2016

This week's question: What can I take for an arthritis cure?

Q: What can I take for an arthritis cure?

A: Treatment depends on which of the many kinds of arthritis and related conditions you have.

There’s no real cure for arthritis, but you can control it and stop the progression, according to a local specialist.

With osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis that often affects middle-aged and older adults, the best thing you can do is maintain a healthy body weight and avoid diabetes, according to Dr. Mehmoodur Rasheed, a Carle rheumatologist.

Extra weight puts more stress on the joints. Being 10 pounds overweight, for example, puts 30-60 pounds of extra pressure on the knees, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Diabetes is linked to musculoskeletal changes that lead to joint pain and stiffness.

Rasheed also advises making sure you get adequate calcium and Vitamin D in your diet, which he said strengthens the bones, and can benefit the joints.

Exercise also helps, he said.

“The main thing it does is improve the mobility of the joints,” he said.

Exercise also helps by reconditioning the muscles around the joints and helping maintain a healthy body weight, he said.

Other remedies may include pain and anti-inflammatory medications, physical and occupational therapy, stretching exercise — such as yoga and tai chi — to increase flexibility and manage stiffness — and joint surgery when the damage is severe, according to the Arthritis Foundation.

With rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease, early, aggressive treatment to target the inflammation and low-impact aerobic exercise are both recommended by rheumatologists.

Some arthritis patients may also want to consider food allergy screening, especially for gluten sensitivity and celiac disease, to find out if that is aggravating joint symptoms, Rasheed said.