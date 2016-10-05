High School Confidential: Week 4

Many of our high school correspondents gathered at The News-Gazette in late August. Others came in later for studio portraits.

On Wednesdays throughout the school year, area students will fill us in on what's happening at their high schools:

ALAH

The ALAH soccer team got goals by Jann Grote and Euseibio Briseo in its season-ending tournament. Senior player Megan Hug said, "I'm sad that this was my last tournament, but this season has definitely been enjoyable." — Mary Huffman

Arcola

Dalton Pantier and Sophia Fishel were honored as homecoming king and queen at Saturday's dance. The parade and tailgate were canceled due to inclement weather, but dress-up days, powderpuff football and Friday's Olympic Games went off without a hitch. Also, the senior class provided Snapchat filters for everyone to use to represent AHS. — Claire Miller

Armstrong

At last week's breakdown day, students split into 10 small groups and participated in activities that helped them get to know each other better. Principal Darren Loschen said, "Many people really open up, and it makes the atmosphere more welcoming when the students are close with the staff." — Holley Hambleton

Bement

Jaylen Dillow and Zac Wright were crowned homecoming queen and king. — Zac Wright

Bismarck-Henning

Bismarck-Henning's high school and junior highs raised more than $2,000 to be donated to the family of staff member Bob Krage, who was diagnosed with lung cancer. For every dollar donated, students got to pick a teacher's name to be put in a bucket. Last Friday, names were drawn to see who would kiss a cow: high school P.E./health teacher Cory Max (right) and junior high principal Rusty Campbell. — Jeanna Russell

Blue Ridge

The theme for this week's homecoming parade: '90s TV shows. King candidates include Eli Benfield, Logan Boggs, Brandon Crozier, Nick Homann, Alec Lyleand and Caleb Woliung. Queen candidates include Elizabeth Bogard, Addie Burns, Haley Ester, Jessica Gilbert, Josie Grammer and Olivia Reynolds.

Class attendants are Kaitlyn Stephans and Landon Magenheimet (juniors), Jessie Wanderski and Stephen Nixon (sophomores) and Madelynne Rosenbery and Brenden Flannell (freshmen). P prince and princess are Brogan Flannell and Kendyl Harden. — Kylie Moubry

Centennial

Blaine Lehman was chosen student of the week. Lehman is a member of best buddies, a cheerleader and also plans to join "Rattle the Stars." The thing she likes most about Centennial is the fact everyone can be included in anything that they want. — Aryssa Harris

Cerro Gordo

Saturday marked the first morning of set construction for this year's fall performances, "Dracula," as well as "Side Show." From now until opening night, students will spend Saturday mornings building, painting and rehearsing for these two out-of-the-ordinary productions. "Side Show," a workshop version of the Broadway musical, is being directed by junior Cora Hyde and will be performed on Oct. 15 in the library. "Side Show" is based on the true lives of conjoined twins Daisy and Violet Hilton on their journey from a freak show in Texas to the stages of Vaudeville. "Dracula," based on the novel by Bram Stoker, is a classic tale of good vs. evil and will be performed Nov. 18-19. — Emma Tuttle

Chrisman

A new student organization, Movie Club, is drawing a crowd to technology teacher Ben Zuber's room for weekly meetings. The club spends Fridays discussing a movie assigned by Zuber. First up: the 1993 historical drama "Schindler's List." "The point of the group is for everyone to have a good time, maybe understanding and appreciating the reasons for why and how a movie was made," Zuber said. "We're wanting to expand people's movie selections and give them a better understanding and appreciation for the effort to create it." — Briar Napier

Danville

Quentin Smith and Dominique Davis were honored as homecoming king and queen. — Roy Staple

DeLand-Weldon

At Tuesday's home volleball match, the student section dressed in pink and green to show support in the fight against breast and liver cancer. — Erika Smith

Fisher

Senior volleyball players Brittney Enos, Cassidy Thomas, Lydia Sprau and Megan Niggand, as well as golfer Max Harmon, were recognized Thursday. The volleyball (Oct. 11), football (Friday) and cheerleading squads will dress in pink as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month. — Hannah Hires

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

September's Leaders of the Herd (above) include, front row, from left, junior Willow Ray, junior Haylee Watson and freshman Taylor Stal; back row, from left, sophomore Rocky Alruwaily, sophomore Savannah Davis and senior Tyler Satterlee. Principal Kevin Thomas also is pictured. — Mary Key

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

It's homecoming week. The theme, chosen by the student council, is Hollywood. Each class wisas designated a genre: Seniors, horror; juniors, action; sophomores, animation; and freshmen, Western. Dress-up days: Tourist/Paparazzi (Monday), Celebrity (Tuesday), Classic Movie Genre (Wednesday), Class Color (Thursday) and Falcon Spirit (Friday). — Jessalyn Davis

Heritage

Senior student council members Cole Mohr, Brooke Doxtator and Katelyn Stokes played a large role in the planning of last week's homecoming events, which included dress-up days, hallway decorating, scavenger hunts and Blue and Gold Day. There was no school Friday, but many students went to Villa Grove for the homecoming parade. King and queen candidates included Cole Mohr, Gage Knoll, Talan Rohrer, Lucas Charles, Katelyn Stokes, Maddie Fitzgerald, Lindsey Stokes and Alli Benschneider. — Sofie Schwink

Judah Christian

Classes had a paper chain race down the main hallway ceiling as a fundraiser for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. Each chain link represented $2 donated by that class. The first class to reach the finish line was the senior class, raising more than $600. The reward: The senior class will choose one teacher to get a pie in the face at next week's homecoming assembly.

— Last Wednesday, students arrived early to school to participate in the See You at the Pole gathering. Students, teachers and parents gathered to pray for our school, city, country and world.

— On Friday, students celebrated homecoming week with a game of powderpuff football. The senior and sophomore girls faced the junior and freshman girls (a 6-6 tie). Touchdowns were scored by senior Telma Noteboom and freshman Lyndon Pelmore. — Allison Conway

LeRoy

Homecoming's over, but there's plenty going on: The drama department has started practices for the school play, the Scholastic Bowl team has been registered and students in Brian Skrobot's physics class built and launched water-bottle rockets to learn and illustrate mechanics of motion. — Manuel Hernandez-Estrada

Mahomet-Seymour

On Saturday, the Marching Bulldogs went to Charleston to begin their competition season at EIU. The marching band, which is composed of almost a fourth of the students, performed their show, "Dreamscapes," and placed second out of 29 bands; however, they tied for first in music. Next up: Oct. 15 at the University of Illinois. — Maddy Gates

Monticello

The student council has planned this week's homecoming activities, including Thursday's bonfire, Friday's parade and Saturday's dance. Officers Livia Schumacher, Alex Helmuth, Maddi Mesplay and Jarron Roy each led a committee of students to coordinate the events. — Jarron Roy

Oakwood

Skyler Musson and Andrew Garrett were announced homecoming queen and king at Friday's pep assembly. The junior class won the pep assembly and float-building contest with the Queen of Hearts as their Disney villain. — Brooke Mercer

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

PBL's boys' cross-country team won its third straight Twin Valley Conference title while the girls' team won its first. Senior Shannon Carlson said, "It's just a great feeling being a part of one of the best girls' cross-country teams PBL has ever had." Runners Kody Harrison, Brendan VanAntwerp, Alec St. Julien, Evie Ellis, Shannon Carlson and Liberty Jamison also earned top 10 medals. — Elisabeth Miller

Rantoul

Senior Vincent Beard, a drum major, was accepted into The Macy's Great American Marching band. Beard and about 250 other students across the nation will perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24 in New York City. Selections were based on written applications and submitted auditions. The band will be under the direction of Auburn's Richard Good. — Natalie Vaughan

Salt Fork

Larry Hubbard and Amanda Darr were crowned homecoming king and queen at Saturday's dance. The Salt Fork sophomore class won powderpuff football, but the seniors won games day, hallway wars and the class float competition. — Dawson Labaw

Shiloh

On Sept. 29, the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) hosted a pancake breakfast attended by teachers, staff and students. Junior member Hali Wenglarz said "she enjoyed seeing people having a nice breakfast." — Shayne Smith

St. Joseph-Ogden

Homecoming week highlights: Wednesday's powderpuff game — won by the seniors — drew a large crowd; on Thursday, SJ-O hosted a movie night; on Friday, SJ-O beat Rantoul; and on Saturday, Michael Longworth and Tori Witruck were crowned king and queen. — Zea Maroon

St. Thomas More

The school's "Wizard of Oz"-themed homecoming went off without a hitch. The homecoming court included freshmen J.P. Hoffman and Julia Tangen, sophomores A.J. Porter and Audrey Vance, juniors Alec Blomberg and Grace Terstriep and seniors Jack Syvmbersky, Natalia Aguas, Micki Walker, D.J. Lee, Eliza Kramer and Marlin Smock. Homecoming queen Amarissa Garcia and king Jacob Richards were crowned at Friday's football game. — Emily Roth

Tuscola

Seniors met at the school Sunday to spray-paint their jeans. On Saturday, the group constructed their last float for Friday's homecoming parade. Students like Dalton Donnals, Miah Holmes and Cassidy Westjohn are just a few of the many involved this week. — Ashley Mattingly

Uni High

New Uni librarian DoMonique Arnold led a belly dancing workshop in the library during the first Agora Unleashed session of the year. Sophomore Macheila Anderson said it was a fun alternative to homework. Agora Unleashed, started by former Uni librarian Amy Atkinson, allows students and community members to present ideas during a Uni Period (schoolwide free periods on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays). Agora Unleashed has featured talks by student Umar Hanif and history teacher Benjamin Leff, among others. — Sankhya Hirani

Unity

This year's homecoming theme is "Blast off at the Beach." Monday was inspired by the Rio Olympics, as everyone showed off their best medals and Team USA T-shirts, followed by Tourist Tuesday and Lifeguard Wednesday. Junior Natalie King, a member of student council, said of her favorite part of homecoming week: "The dress-up days because it's cool to see everyone dress up and participate and get in the school spirit." — Leah Gately

Urbana

The boys' soccer team continues to play well, coming off a 4-0 week, including a win against Urbana University High. A big part of it: the student section, which has been growing in numbers each week. — Shelbert Nance

Villa Grove

Homecoming week highlights included the juniors winning the spirit stick, seniors winning flag football and the football team beating Palestine/Hutsonville. Homecoming king and queen were Mytchel Freeze and Jaclyn Young. — Karlee Reardon

Westville

The Senior Best List always plays well with the student body. A few of the categories and the winners:

Most Athletic: LaDavionn Severado and Krista Smith; Best Dressed: Anthony Gass and Bailei Lankster; Most Dependable: Joshua Crowl and Cassie Parker/Krista Smith (tie); Most Talented Not a Sport: Joshua Crowl and Mazey Kizer; School Spirit: Brady Crain and Cassie Parker; Talks the Least, Says the Most: Jason Toth and Bailei Lankster — Joshua Crowl