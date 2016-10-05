Hulten raps zigzagging by courts on voter registration

Other Related Content Ruling against same-day voter registration stayed by court

URBANA — Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten says he's tired of being yanked around by the federal courts over whether he'll be allowed to have full Election Day voter registration.

"This is literally creating chaos," Hulten said Wednesday.

Tuesday evening, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in Chicago stayed a lower court order that had blocked Election Day voter registration at polling places in Illinois, including Champaign County.

But that may not be the final decision.

The federal appellate court also ordered the Illinois attorney general's office and lawyers for state Republicans to file briefs by Thursday on why the case should have an expedited appeal.

Late last month, U.S. District Judge Samuel Der-Yeghiayan ruled that the same-day registration option, which applied only to about 20 large-population election jurisdictions, benefited Democratic strongholds, and disadvantaged rural regions. The law allowed for Election Day voter registration at all polling places in the large jurisdictions, but only at the county clerk's office in smaller counties.

The differing court rulings makes training of election judges difficult, Hulten said Wednesday.

"The problem is that we can't sit around and wait, and so when the judge ruled on Day 42 that Election Day registration was blocked, we started preparing for a second track. We started modifying our software and we started training our election judges that Election Day registration was not going to happen at the polling place. We had about 160 election judges go through class during that week when we had no Election Day registration at the polling place.

"And now today we have two more election judge classes and we get to train these judges that Election Day registration does happen at the polling place."

The clerk's office has trained 308 election judges so far, said Matt Grandone, the director of training, and 202 since Der-Yeghiayan's ruling. So only the first 106 judges trained got the full Election Day registration training.

Hulten said the judges trained with the belief that there would not be Election Day registration at polling places were warned "that things could change.

"But we asked them to be flexible, that we would give them last-minute instructions but we don't have time in a regular election judge class to train election judges on a full set of procedures that they might not be able to implement. And it would confuse the heck out of them."

"We don't have the time" to call them back for another training class, Hulten said. "We're booked solid for classes essentially from now until the week before the election."

Hulten, who was a supporter of the state legislation that enacted the countywide Election Day vote registration, said all he wants now is a definitive ruling from the federal court.

"The federal judges, bless their hearts, seem blissfully unaware of the time constraints that all of us are facing in terms of our election preparation. They feel like they can simply zig and zag and zig and zag, and that it's our responsibility to adjust to it no matter what they decided," he said. "It's incredibly frustrating.

"I would like for some certainty. Certainty is the best thing for the voters, it's the best thing for election judges, it's the best thing for us and regardless of what you feel about the law — and whether or not there should or shouldn't be Election Day registration — I think we all agree that changing the rules multiple times just prior to an election is a disservice to everyone."