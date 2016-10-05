Judge rejects new trial over MTD lawsuit

URBANA — A Champaign County judge has turned down a request from an insurance company covering the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District to set aside a nearly $10 million verdict awarded to a Mahomet couple and grant a new trial.



The insurer, which wasn’t identified, has 30 days to file an appeal. Its Chicago attorney, John Lynch, said a decision has not been made on that next step.



A jury in August awarded Patricia and Ken Marxmiller $9.85 million in damages in connection with a February 2015 accident in downtown Champaign in which Patricia Marxmiller was struck in a crosswalk by an MTD bus making a turn. She lost both her legs in the accident.



Among the issues raised Wednesday before Judge Michael Jones in seeking a new trial, Lynch argued Jones shouldn’t have allowed the jury to award separate amounts of damages for emotional distress and for pain and suffering, contending emotional distress should have been included in the pain and suffering category.



Jones said there was more than adequate testimony at the trial to support both emotional distress and pain and suffering for Patricia Marxmiller, and if ever there was a case to support separate damages for these two categories, it was this one.



Lynch also argued, unsuccessfully, that Jones erred in a July 29 pre-trial ruling assigning negligence in the accident and in allowing one of the instructions that went to the jury to state the MTD had been found liable in the accident rather than that the MTD had admitted negligence.



The MTD is insured by several insurance companies for accidents involving its buses, and the decision to file a motion for a new trial was made by an insurance company, not the MTD, according to a statement the MTD released Monday.



“We did not file the motion,” MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt said Wednesday.



Any decision to file an appeal will also be a decision made by an insurer, rather than a decision of the MTD, he said.



The MTD’s primary liability insurer, Illinois Public Transit Risk Management Association, covered the legal costs for the defense of the Marxmiller lawsuit, and the bills were paid directly by the insurer, Gnadt said last month in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by The News-Gazette.