Reporter to be honored for organ donation
A News-Gazette reporter will be honored next month for his precious gift to a long-time friend.
On Sep. 1, News-Gazette reporter and columnist Tom Kacich donated a kidney to his friend Tom Costello, who retired from the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District after working there for 40 years. Kacich said he and Costello are both doing well.
The Half Century Club will honor Kacich and his wife Helene as Residents of Distinction. Board member and local attorney Steve Beckett called it a remarkable story during a recent appearance on the WDWS Morning Show.
- Hear from Steve Beckett.
The dinner will be held on Oct. 12 at Lincoln Square in Urbana. Anyone interested in attending should contact Steve Beckett by calling 328-0263 or e-mailing steve@beckettwebber.com.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.