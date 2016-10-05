Reporter to be honored for organ donation

A News-Gazette reporter will be honored next month for his precious gift to a long-time friend.



On Sep. 1, News-Gazette reporter and columnist Tom Kacich donated a kidney to his friend Tom Costello, who retired from the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District after working there for 40 years. Kacich said he and Costello are both doing well.



The Half Century Club will honor Kacich and his wife Helene as Residents of Distinction. Board member and local attorney Steve Beckett called it a remarkable story during a recent appearance on the WDWS Morning Show.

The dinner will be held on Oct. 12 at Lincoln Square in Urbana. Anyone interested in attending should contact Steve Beckett by calling 328-0263 or e-mailing steve@beckettwebber.com.