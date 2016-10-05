Second local candidate forum set tonight in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — A second local candidate forum will be held tonight at the Champaign City Building, 102 N. Neil St., C.

The forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Champaign County, the NAACP of Champaign County and The News-Gazette, will begin at 7 p.m. with the following schedule:

— 7 to 8 p.m.: 52nd Illinois Senate District race with incumbent state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and Republican challenger and Urbana Alderman Mike Madigan of Urbana.

— 8 to 8:40 p.m.: Champaign County coroner race with incumbent Republican Duane Northrup of Mahomet and Democratic challenger Alexander Rounds of Urbana.

— 8:45 to 9:15 p.m.: Champaign County Board District 11 race featuring Republican Barbara Burch Rogers and Democrat James Tinsley, both of Urbana.

The forum is free and open to the public. Voters can submit written questions for the candidates at the forum.

Another forum will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, also at the City Building, featuring a discussion of the Champaign school district bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot. Among those available to answer questions will be Superintendent Judy Wiegand, school board President Chris Kloeppel and Vice President Amy Armstrong.