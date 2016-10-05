Shahid Khan: Champaign's $6.9 billion man

Photo by: Provided The cover of the Forbes issue that carries this year's list of the 400 wealthiest Americans.

Look out, Bill Gates. At his current pace, it won't be long before southwest Champaign's SHAHID KHAN is contending for a top spot in Forbes' annual list of the 400 wealthiest Americans. No. 179 when he debuted in 2012, the owner of Urbana-based Flex-N-Gate and the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars checks in at No. 70 on the new list, with a fortune valued at $6.9 billion. Other notable nuggets:

$3.2 billion

Difference in the net worth of Khan and two familiar faces tied for 156th place — Stephen Spielberg and one Donald J. Trump. Others Khan outranks: Ralph Lauren (83rd), George Lucas (120th), Oprah Winfrey (239th) and all but 10 of the record 43 immigrants on the list.

63

Billionaires who own a franchise in a major sports league, including No. 1 Steve Ballmer, the Microsoft CEO turned L.A. Clippers boss. Khan checks in at No. 13 — higher than two famous fellow NFL owners (the Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones and New England Patriots' Robert Kraft).

No. 309

It's a safe bet that UI grad Thomas Siebel's $25 million gift to his alma mater won't send the tech tycoon worth $2.3 billion tumbling down the list. His former boss at Oracle — University of Illinois dropout Larry Ellison — is No. 5 overall ($49.3 billion).