Shahid Khan: Champaign's $6.9 billion man
Look out, Bill Gates. At his current pace, it won't be long before southwest Champaign's SHAHID KHAN is contending for a top spot in Forbes' annual list of the 400 wealthiest Americans. No. 179 when he debuted in 2012, the owner of Urbana-based Flex-N-Gate and the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars checks in at No. 70 on the new list, with a fortune valued at $6.9 billion. Other notable nuggets:
$3.2 billion
Difference in the net worth of Khan and two familiar faces tied for 156th place — Stephen Spielberg and one Donald J. Trump. Others Khan outranks: Ralph Lauren (83rd), George Lucas (120th), Oprah Winfrey (239th) and all but 10 of the record 43 immigrants on the list.
63
Billionaires who own a franchise in a major sports league, including No. 1 Steve Ballmer, the Microsoft CEO turned L.A. Clippers boss. Khan checks in at No. 13 — higher than two famous fellow NFL owners (the Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones and New England Patriots' Robert Kraft).
No. 309
It's a safe bet that UI grad Thomas Siebel's $25 million gift to his alma mater won't send the tech tycoon worth $2.3 billion tumbling down the list. His former boss at Oracle — University of Illinois dropout Larry Ellison — is No. 5 overall ($49.3 billion).
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.