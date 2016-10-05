Suspected fraudulent bills lead to charge
URBANA — A Champaign man is due back in court Nov. 8 after police found him with suspected fraudulent bills.
Pedro Alvarado, 60, who listed an address in the 1600 block of East University Avenue, was charged Tuesday with felony forgery.
According to an Urbana police report, Alvarado allegedly used a fraudulent $100 bill to buy a product at the Landscape Reycling Center in Urbana at 12:26 p.m. Monday.
When police arrived, they found Alvarado allegedly in possession of two additional fraudulent bills and arrested him.
