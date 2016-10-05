Teacher of the Week: Teresa Cooper

On Wednesdays, we’ll spotlight a difference-making area educator. To nominate a teacher, tweet to education reporter @Nicole_Lafond with the hashtag #TeacherOfTheWeek.

TODAY: Meet Teresa Cooper, a chemistry, physics and physical science teacher at Oakwood High School. She is also the school's student council adviser. While she's known for her interesting, interactive lessons, this year she has a new goal: leading a new experiment every Friday. "In one of our recent experiments, we put different types of acids on egg whites to observe what changes occurred," Cooper said. "The egg whites represented human eyes. Some of the 'eyes' were cooked while others turned into jelly. Students know now to always keep their goggles on during an experiment."

What's unique about your school? The administrators, staff, and other teachers are really supportive. There is a lot of humor at the meetings we have — and food! It's like having a second family.

One of my favorite teachers growing up was ... My English teacher, Mrs. Turner, from Schlarman High School

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention: Talking in a strange voice or making odd noises.

Three items I have on my desk ... Bismuth, gallium and mercury.

Teaching supply I can't live without ... Binders and paperclips.

Funniest question a student ever asked? They're not questions, but the technical typos I see in students' work is amusing. For example, "demonized water" instead of 'deionized water' and "buns and burners" instead of "Bunsen burners."

Favorite pastime (other than grading, of course)? I like to read and play video games when I have free time. I am currently reading "A Dance with Dragons" by George R.R. Martin, and my most played game recently is Fallout 4.

Longest you've spent on one lesson plan? I don't really keep track, but hours if it is a new lesson plan. Even with having taught most of the same lessons for the past three years, I still find changes that I want to make every year.

Topic/subject I enjoy teaching the most ... Chemistry. Physics is a close second.

The person I text the most is ... My boyfriend.

My favorite school lunch as a student and now? Then and now, ravioli and breadsticks.

What's your classroom pet peeve? I have several different types of stools for the laboratory benches in my room and students like the stools with the backs best, but there are only four so they are fought over. Students will drag the stools across the room to where they want to sit. The noise drives me crazy! One of the first rules I talk about at the beginning of the year is that the stools stay where they are. End of story.

The best day of the week? Wednesday. Students are mostly settled down from the previous weekend and haven't gotten ramped up for the upcoming weekend. Its a really good day to get a lot done.

One item on my bucket list ... To have a greenhouse, even if it's just a small one, in my backyard.

If I weren't a teacher, I would be ... A botanist or horticulturist. I love plants.