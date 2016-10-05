Tom Kacich: Eagle Creek still evading wrecking ball

Call it the "abandoned lakeside resort" that won't die.

By all rights, the 27-year-old Eagle Creek Resort on the shore of Lake Shelbyville should have been bulldozed by now. It was closed by a court order in July 2009 because of mold problems — mold that has never been entirely removed — but it's still standing, although the 138-room hotel and conference center hasn't seen a customer in more than seven years.

Earlier this year, the state Department of Natural Resources, which has essentially been minding the slowly deteriorating resort since it closed — declared that the resort should be demolished.

But first, IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal said, the agency wanted to "seek development proposals for a modern resort complex" on the Eagle Creek site.

"We will consider all ideas for the resort that will result in the development of a great visitor destination, and the best deal for taxpayers," he said.

So in July, the IDNR issued a request for information "to obtain industry comment regarding site and building characteristics, hotel quality and hotel programming, including number of rooms, meeting and banquet capacity" and other information about another recreational development at Eagle Creek.

The request for information drew zero responses, which might be construed as a lack of interest.

But the IDNR is undeterred.

"While the IDNR received no responses to the request for information, the department still expects to proceed with preparing a request for proposals (RFP) for redevelopment of the resort site. There is no timeline yet for when that will happen," agency spokesman Tim Schweizer said.

So the resort, including swimming pools, kitchen and banquet facilities, recreational amenities, a boat dock, parking lots and two separate lodging buildings, will continue to sit there like a ghost town for at least another winter.

Chapin Rose, the Republican state senator from Mahomet whose legislative district includes Eagle Creek and Lake Shelbyville, says the RFP is a good idea.

And he said he was neither discouraged nor encouraged that there were no responses to the RFI.

"It's fairly typical that people don't respond," he said. "Because of (the Freedom of Information Act) you're not going to put your ideas out there and let some competitor come in and steal your idea.

"No one wants to put their stuff out there until it counts, and what counts is the RFP."

Rose said that a group of elected officials in Moultrie and Shelby counties is preparing to send a letter to the IDNR outlining what it would like to see in the request for proposals.

It doesn't hurt to ask around, he said.

"We do own the facility so there are certain costs we're in for anyway," Rose said, "like the cost of tearing the place down. There's other amenities there that need to be serviced, like the sewer system."

Rose said he and the local officials "don't want some fly-by-night group coming in here that isn't going to do this properly. People have been burned too many times. If it's not going to be done right this time, people don't want to do it.

"Also, given the mess that was made of this in its first 30 years (Eagle Creek opened in 1989), we've got to find someone who knows what they're doing, and you've got to have aggressive negotiations to make sure that the taxpayers are getting a fair deal," Rose said. "If no one steps up with an RFP, the state is going to have to tear that thing down, which will be a cost in its own right.

"And if you don't have an RFP response then you've got to start asking different questions."

Downstaters don't like anybody

The most recent opinion poll by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University (taken Sept. 27 through Oct. 2) shows that voters in downstate Illinois don't seem to like any politicians this year.

Or that in some cases, they don't know yet whom they like.

The poll sampled 1,000 registered voters, 865 of whom said they were likely voters. Pollsters did not reveal the number of downstate voters included in the sample.

A slight majority of downstaters — 50.6 percent — said they disapproved of the job that Gov. Bruce Rauner is doing. But downstate is Rauner's best area: 55.3 percent of those living in the Chicago suburbs and 62.4 percent in Chicago disapprove of Rauner's job performance.

House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, is even less popular downstate, where 73 percent disapprove of him. Madigan has a 56.5 percent disapproval rate in Chicago.

Senate President John Cullerton, also a Chicago Democrat, remains a puzzle to many voters. While 41 percent of downstate voters disapprove of his performance, 22 percent approve and 36 percent just don't know.

Neither of this year's major-party presi- dential candidate gets a majority of downstate voters: 39.5 percent favor Republican Donald Trump; 38.3 percent like Democrat Hillary Clinton. Libertarian Gary Johnson gets 4.6 percent, Green candidate Jill Stein gets 1.9 percent and "don't know" draws a substantial 15.2 percent.

Among the candidates for U.S. Senate, Republican incumbent Mark Kirk gets 44.5 percent of the vote, Democrat challenger Tammy Duckworth has 36.1 percent and two minor candidates and "don't know" got a combined 19.4 percent.

In the race for state comptroller, Republican Leslie Munger got 43 percent downstate, Democrat Susana Mendoza grabbed 28.1 percent, and two minor candidates and "don't know" had a hefty 29.6 percent.

There were a few races where a candidate won a majority of voters in a geographical area: Clinton got 67 percent in Chicago and 57 percent in the suburbs, Duckworth took 61 percent in Chicago and 51.2 percent in the suburbs, and Mendoza got 51.8 percent in Chicago.

Marlin mayoral money

Diane Marlin, who was the first to announce as a candidate for mayor of Urbana next year, is also the first to file a campaign disclosure report.

It shows she collected $4,485 in the quarter ending Sept. 30, and that she spent $1,046.

Her biggest contribution is a $3,000 personal loan she made to her campaign. She also got separate $250 contributions from three Urbana couples: Debra and Timothy Larson, Peter and Karen Mortensen, and Deborah and Steve Rugg.

Mayor Laurel Prussing, who announced last week that she would run for another term, doesn't have an active campaign committee, nor does Aaron Ammons, who said he is considering running for mayor in next spring's election.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears Wednesdays and Sundays. He can be reached at 217-351-5221 or kacich@news-gazette.com.