Top of the Morning, Oct. 5, 2016

Photo by: Karen Tampel/courtesy Ruth Klitzing of Sadorus, who turns 100 on Oct. 15, rocks her Cubs gear on Tuesday.

Ruth Klitzing of Sadorus turns 100 on Oct. 15, the same day the Cubs would host Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

So if you’re going to wish her happy birthday, do it before the first pitch.

“She seems to be getting more intense every game,” said her daughter, Karen Tempel.

Ruth is all about the Cubs and has a T-shirt to prove it. She took up the Lovable Losers after her husband died in 1966 and — like many of our readers — thinks this might be the year.

“It’s about time, isn’t it?” she said.

Ruth isn’t like most 99-year-olds. She walks a half-mile every day, works her own garden and is a regular at St. Paul’s Lutheran, where “she runs circles around the rest of us,” church secretary Debbie Bialeschki said. “I guess the good Lord isn’t done with her yet.”

Ruth watches almost every Cubs game, and if need be, Tempel makes the 3-mile drive from her house to help with the remote. “She gets upset when she can’t find it on TV,” Tempel said.

I reminded her daughter that Friday’s playoff opener doesn’t start until 8:15 p.m.

“She’ll stay up,” Tempel said. “If she has to, she’ll take a nap.”

And if the Cubs win it all? I’m guessing curfew’s off.

“I might have a glass of wine,” Ruth said. “I hope they make it.”