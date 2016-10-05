UI-led review finds brain-training companies' studies lacking

CHAMPAIGN — Are you playing brain-training games to boost your mental sharpness at work or school or help you remember to take your medicine?

Don't rely on what you learn in the games to transfer to real-life activities, a University of Illinois-led team of researchers advise after an extensive two-year review of 132 studies used by brain-training game companies and their supporters.

What researchers found was a lack of compelling evidence for transferring what people learn in the games' brain-training tasks to daily activities, such as remembering names or driving more safely.

"The limited evidence in the literature for transfer from brain-training interventions to real-world outcomes stands in stark contrast to the marketing claims of many brain-training companies. Most companies promote their products with claims explicit or implied of broad transfer to everyday activities, yet none provide compelling evidence for such transfer," the authors concluded in their analysis, published this month in the journal Psychological Science in the Public Interest.

Claims about brain-training improving cognitive function began heating up about 16 years ago, according to University of Illinois psychology Professor Daniel Simons, who led the research along with UI educational psychology Professor Elizabeth Stine-Morrow.

"The first really big market for this was Nintendo's 'Brain Age,'" he said.

Released in 2005, "Brain Age" and its sequel, "Brain Age 2," have sold 34 million copies, he and his fellow researchers wrote. The widely marketed Lumosity, launched in 2007, has 70 million registered users, according to its website.

In January, Lumosity creator Lumos Labs agreed to pay $2 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges alleging that it deceived consumers with unfounded claims that its games could help reduce or delay cognitive impairment related to aging and help its users perform better at work or school.

"There's been a lot of market hype about this stuff," Simons said. "But there has not been, prior to our paper, a systematic look at the literature."

He and his colleagues found several problems with the studies, among them inadequate control groups for measuring improvements.

In studies of brain-training games, members of the control groups should have the same expectations and experiences that members of the treatment groups have, but without the critical ingredient — in much the same way members of control groups in drug trials do when they're given sugar pills but expect the pills they're taking will work, Simons said.

"You need something that does all the same sorts of things the game does, but lacks the critical ingredients," he said.

But some brain-training studies didn't have control groups at all, the authors found. Some had control-group members who weren't engaged in the same way and some had control groups that had people come into a lab and play crossword puzzles or watch educational DVDs or socialize.

"The way to think of it is none of the studies used adequate control conditions," Simons said.

Among the other flaws in the studies were testing just a small number of participants and cherry-picking outcomes to report in a paper, according to the authors.

They advise consumers to keep in mind relying on transfer and broad generalization of training may prove to be less effective than simply practicing real-world skills directly.

In other words, "if you want to learn how to make older drivers safer, practicing a brain game is not going to help as much as practicing driving," Simmons said.

The authors also advised balancing enjoyment from playing the games against the use of time and money that could be spent on activities that might improve cognition and health.

For example, there's some fairly strong evidence that aerobic exercise will benefit cognition, Simmons said. That can include stretching and toning exercises, and even taking three 45-minute walks a week.

"You're not talking about going out and doing sprints," he said.

And if there are tasks you want to work on in daily life, such as keeping better track of your keys, he suggests the book, "Make It Stick: The Science of Successful Learning" by Peter Brown, Henry Roediger III and Mark McDaniel, which focuses on taking the cognitive abilities you have and improving on them, he said.