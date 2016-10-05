UPDATED: 50 years for ex-UI student who judge said acted like 'serial rapist' (w/video)

Video: Paul Rouse sentencing » more Videographer: Heather Coit Judge Heidi Ladd sentences Paul Rouse to 50 years for criminal sexual assault and home invasion at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.

URBANA — A former University of Illinois student who Judge Heidi Ladd said acted like a “serial rapist” was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison.

Paul Rouse, 26, had faced a sentence of up to 75 years after being convicted earlier this year of criminal sexual assault for an August 2014 attack on an intoxicated woman in his Champaign apartment, as well as convictions for home invasion, criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse for illegally entering the apartments of two women as they slept, fondling one and sexually assaulting the other in October 2014.

The state asked for the maximum sentence in both cases, with Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach saying it was necessary to “protect the public from Paul Rouse.”

“He regards women as nothing more than sexual play things, preying on them like a nightmare while they sleep,” Banach said.

Ladd decided to consolidate the two cases after denying Rouse attorney’s motion for a new trial. Rouse had insisted on defending himself throughout most of the court proceedings, but decided in May he wanted an attorney, which pushed back his sentencing by five months.

Wednesday, Rouse’s new attorney, Assistant Public Defender George Vargas, also requested the defendant be allowed to go through a sex offender evaluation before he was sentenced.

Calling Rouse’s requests a maneuver toward his goal to “provoke a mistrial” and “thwart the case,” Ladd denied both. She said the evaluation was unnecessary because all of his convictions were nonprobational offenses.

Before Rouse was sentenced, those in the courtroom heard a victim impact statement, read aloud by one of the women Rouse assaulted in October 2014.

She outlined the emotional, mental and physical pain the rape had caused. She said that when Rouse broke into her apartment and decided to assault her, he stole her peace of mind, changed the way she interacts with others and tainted her college experience and future plans.

She asked the court to do everything it could to keep him from causing the same harm to someone else.

During his chance to testify on his own behalf, Rouse apologized to the victims, their families and the court system. He told Ladd that if she felt he deserved the maximum sentence, he would “absolutely” take it.

“I have no problem with that. ... I am so sorry for putting someone through so much pain and agony,” he said. “I can’t really say anything other than I am sorry. ... I’ve torn down every part of my being and built it back up. I’m trying to become a person of value.”

During his incarceration, he said he had been working on ways in which he could help various organizations “empower survivors of sexual assault.”

He apologized to the court for dragging things out, too.

“I shouldn’t have thought I could do something you guys prepare your whole lives to do. There’s no reason, other than I felt I had no choice,” he said.

While considering his sentence, Ladd called Rouse a “sexual predator” and an “opportunist on the prowl,” saying his actions were deliberate, planned and premeditated.

She took into consideration Rouse’s age and the fact that he has no previous criminal background on record, but ultimately sentenced him to 15 years for the August 2014 assault and 35 years for the October 2014 invasions. Both sentences will have to be served consecutively.

“The physical injuries heal. The mental and emotional scars are much more difficult. ... For Rouse to say he did not know that, I find to be disingenuous and unbelievable,” Ladd said. “It’s apparent that these women fought him off, struggled and did everything they could.

“They were courageous, they’re very strong, I believe they will get on with their lives and they’ve demonstrated by coming to court and testifying that he will not define what their future is.”