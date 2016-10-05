UPDATED: 'No threats made' by BB gun-carrying students at Rantoul junior high

RANTOUL — JW Eater Junior High went on lockdown for 25 minutes Wednesday morning after a student and two of his friends brought two BB guns to the school.

Rantoul police Detective Sgt. Justin Bouse said eight officers from his department and one from Gifford responded to the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. They recovered two BB guns from a student’s locker after three students were reported tardy for class.

The students were first seen with the guns, near the retention pond area east of the school, by a local resident who was walking in the area. He thought he saw a handgun as well and, noting that they were headed toward the junior high, just blocks away, called police.

Bouse said the students gave up the guns without incident, noting “there were no threats made from any of the students in question.”

One of the juveniles, whose locker held the guns, was released to the custody of a guardian. The other two boys were secured by the school administration.

The lockdown was lifted by 9:10 a.m. and the school resumed normal operations.

Bouse said the juvenile said he obtained the guns from a “friend” on Tuesday, but said that fact has not been substantiated.

“It’s unknown where they came from,” said Bouse, noting the incident is still under investigation. He said he was not aware if the student realized bringing a BB gun to school was against the law.