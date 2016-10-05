Urbana police investigating holdups
URBANA — Urbana police are investigating holdups that occurred in that city Monday and Tuesday.
According to a police report, about 8:48 p.m. Monday, a 24-year-old woman was walking at Lincoln Avenue and Nevada Street when she was approached by two men who demanded her valuables.
The report said one of the men pointed a black and silver handgun at her but she told them she didn’t have anything, then proceeded to dump her purse contents on the ground to prove it. Agreeing she had nothing of value to them, the pair ran off empty-handed.
The woman described each of the men as black, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Both were wearing red hooded sweatshirts, blue jeans and sneakers.
Early Tuesday, police were called to the Circle K, 507 W. University Ave., where an employee said a man came in about 5:10 a.m, implied that he had a gun and would shoot the clerk, then left with several cartons of cigarettes.
The clerk gave an incomplete description of the robber.
