2 years in prison for Champaign man who had gun with scratched off serial number

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having a gun with its serial number scratched off in a car was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison.

Zendell Harris, 21, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Garden Hills Drive, pleaded guilty to that charge before Judge Heidi Ladd and was given credit on his sentence for 93 days already served in the county jail.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said Harris was a passenger in a car stopped about 2:30 a.m. July 5 by University of Illinois police who observed it drifting across lanes in the campus area.

Banach said the officer signaled a traffic stop at Fourth Street and Springfield Avenue and was about to get out when the car took off on Springfield headed east without lights at speeds up to 50 mph in a 30 mph zone.

When the car was stopped, police identified the driver as Jaki Pearson, 19, of Tupelo, Miss. Harris was the front-seat passenger, and Ontario Thompson, 23, of Southwood Court, Champaign, was in the back. Thompson got out and ran, Banach said.

A search of the car turned up two guns, one under the seat where Thompson had been, and another under Harris’ seat.

Harris admitted having a .380-caliber handgun with a defaced serial number, which he agreed to forfeit to police.

Banach said Harris had two prior convictions for driving under suspension.

Thompson is charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon and Pearson with driving under the influence.

Their cases are unresolved.