Area history, Oct. 6, 2016
Today is Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1916, University of Illinois graduates Roy M. Ross of Urbana and "Dutch" Slater were to leave the next month for Shanghai, China, where they would work in the marketing department of Standard Oil Co. Fellow graduate Leo Kirk was to work in New York for the company. All three attended a summer school of accountancy in New York with 47 other men from around the country.
In 1966, the many C-U residents who used the Illinois Central's deluxe train, the Panama Limited, for business trips to Chicago were up in arms over a report that when daylight saving time ended Oct. 30, the northbound train would leave Champaign at 5:55 a.m. instead of 6:55. Objectors said 5:55 was too early to catch a train on a cold, wintry day and arriving in Chicago at 8 a.m. was too early to do business.
In 2001, the CMI Johnson-Ross plant in Champaign announced it would close in the first quarter of 2002, putting about 90 people out of work and ending the 80-year history of a company once known as C.S. Johnson.
