Campustown shootings: 2 more arrests made

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police have located two more young men they believe were involved in a beating in Campustown that triggered shots being fired and one man killed.

Arrested Thursday on warrants charging them with aggravated battery were Johnnie Holbrook, 20, of the 1100 block of Joanne Lane, Champaign, and a 16-year-old Champaign boy.

Both are expected to make court appearances today.

The two are accused of joining in an attack on Edwin McCraney, 22, who was beaten and kicked in the early morning hours of Sept. 25, on or near the sidewalk in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign.

It was the beating of McCraney that allegedly prompted Robbie Patton, 18, to shoot at the people he thought were hurting his friend.

Those shots killed George Korchev, 22, of Mundelein, and injured three other men who were near him. Police have said none of those men were involved in the beating of McCraney.

Patton has been charged with murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with those victims.

On Tuesday, police also arrested Wayne Colson, 20, of Urbana, for the aggravated battery of McCraney. He remains in the county jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

They continue to look for others who may have been involved in the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545.