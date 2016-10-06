Campustown shootings: Arrest made in beating

URBANA — An Urbana man accused of taking part in a Campustown beating that reportedly precipitated the killing of one man and the wounding of three others has been arrested.

Wayne Colson, 20, who listed an address in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Ave., was arraigned Wednesday on a single count of aggravated battery.

The Class 3 felony charge alleges that on Sept. 25, Colson kicked Edwin McCraney about the head and body while McCraney was on or near the sidewalk in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign.

It was the beating of McCraney about 12:30 a.m. that Sunday that allegedly got Robbie Patton, 18, of Champaign, stirred up enough that he allegedly began shooting at people he thought were kicking his friend.

In the process, George Korchev, 22, of Mundelein, was killed, and three other men were hit by gunfire but survived. The four of them were walking on a path north of the parking lot where McCraney had been attacked by a group of men. None of them were involved in the attack, police said.

Patton, charged with murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, turned himself in at the county jail last week and is awaiting trial.

Champaign police have been tight-lipped about their progress in locating the men who attacked McCraney. He reportedly had been inside at a party when a dispute between two women over a spilled drink sparked an argument that continued in the parking lot.

Despite losing consciousness and bleeding from his injuries, police said McCraney was treated and released from the hospital within hours of the attack.

Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said detectives obtained video of the beating but had no help from any of the scores of people present in identifying the assailants. That work has been done by police.

Colson was picked up Tuesday on a warrant that had been issued last week by Judge John Kennedy.

On Wednesday, Judge Brett Olmstead read him the charge and advised him that if convicted he faces penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.

Olmstead left Colson’s bond at the $250,000 that Kennedy had previously set and told Colson to be back in court Nov. 8.

Colson is currently serving a sentence of probation for aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with a New Year’s Day 2015 shooting incident at the Village at Colbert Park in Savoy.

In that incident, Colson was alleged to have shot a gun in a crowd of people who were leaving a party early that day.

However, in allowing him to plead guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said there was “no evidence to prove that he was shooting at anyone in particular and there was evidence to suggest he might have had a self-defense argument.”

At the time of Colson’s May 2015 sentencing hearing before Judge Tom Difanis, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said there were likely several people at that party who had guns.

When two University of Illinois police officers arrived at the complex and saw Colson firing, they fired toward the sport utility vehicle that Colson was riding in. He received superficial wounds from those shots, as did one other person in the SUV. Two others in the vehicle were not hurt.

Colson, who had asked Difanis for a second chance, had no prior criminal record. Difanis gave him 30 months of probation for the Class 4 felony conviction.

His father said at the time of sentencing that Colson planned to attend community college and stay busy working with him cleaning carpets.