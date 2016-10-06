Candidate forum: Champaign County Board District 11 hopefuls opposites on issues

CHAMPAIGN — They didn't discuss issues for long, but when they did, the candidates for a seat representing Champaign County Board District 11 disagreed.

Democrat James Tinsley and Republican Barbara Burch Rogers, seeking to succeed Democrat Lloyd Carter as the county board representative in the north Champaign and Urbana district, differed on support for the proposed quarter-cent sales tax for county facilities, the top challenges facing the board and prospects for the C-U Fresh Start Initiative, a program aimed at reducing gun violence.

District 11 includes much of Champaign-Urbana north of University Avenue between Prospect Avenue in Champaign and High Cross Road in Urbana.

Because there were so few questions from the audience during their face-to-face meeting Wednesday night, Burch Rogers and Tinsley discussed issues for less than 30 minutes in a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters, the NAACP and The News-Gazette.

Burch Rogers said she supported the quarter-cent sales tax increase for county facilities that is on the Nov. 8 ballot, while Tinsley said he is opposed.

"I feel our buildings are deteriorating and we have many issues that have been kicked to the curb over the years and there is no other funding to take care of this," Burch Rogers said.

But Tinsley said "this county has not proven that it needs this money without building the jail expansion."

He said that the county hasn't determined how it would operate and maintain a $5 million community behavioral health facility that is part of the building program.

"How are we going to pay for the nurses, the medical professionals in this new wing of the jail? How are we going to fund the positions to actually manage the mental health care center?" Tinsley asked. "And after 12 years (when the sales-tax increase sunsets) what are we going to do to maintain the facilities and the projects?

"I feel that the leadership on this was not thought out and I intend to encourage people to vote against it."

Tinsley said the three biggest challenges facing the county board in District 11 are gun violence, building relationships with existing educational opportunities and implementing recommendations from the county's racial justice task force.

Burch Rogers said the top challenges are the capital needs for the county nursing home and correctional facilities, the operation of the nursing home and the neglected maintenance of county facilities.

And while Tinsley said he was "very hopeful" about the Fresh Start Initiative, Burch Rogers said she was unaware of the program.

"I have to tell you that I am not familiar with the C-U Fresh Start Initiative," she confessed.