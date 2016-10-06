Candidate forum: Incumbent coroner defends death-certificate pace

CHAMPAIGN — The current Champaign County coroner and the man who would like to take his place in office have widely differing views on the office's efficiency when it comes to producing death certificates.

During a candidate forum Wednesday night in Champaign, Republican incumbent Duane Northrup of Mahomet boasted that he and his staff have completed and signed out 96 percent of all death certificates this year within 90 days of a death, which he said exceeds a standard set by the National Association of Medical Examiners.

"Each death can take different amounts of time to complete the investigation depending on the circumstances," Northrup said.

Democratic challenger Alexander Rounds of Urbana said waiting three months for a death certificate isn't good enough.

"Ninety days is an awfully long time to wait for a death certificate, especially when waiting for an insurance settlement," Rounds said. "I would say we need a far better and rapid presentation of death certificates."

"When a person dies unexpectedly, I don't know why that person died," Northrup responded. "My job is to try to figure out why.

"Unfortunately my deaths don't cover everything that is out there. We are running into new, illegal substances that they are having trouble testing for."

"People are complaining: 'I've not been well served," Rounds said.

Rounds said the coroner's office needs to increase the salaries of deputy coroners.

"Offering around $13 an hour, that's about what a teenage manager at McDonald's earns," Rounds said. "I would like to see the deputy coroners as professionals. They do professional work and should be compensated in a more professional manner."

While Northrup said that part-time staff members do get paid $13 an hour during their probationary period, he agreed deputy coroners deserve to be paid more.

"They don't get credit enough for the job they do, and I would be the first one to say my employees are not paid near enough.'"

Northrup talked about moving from a four-room office to a facility where autopsies are performed and instituting the use of iPads in the field.

"We've implemented lots of ways to make ourselves more efficient," Northrup said.

Rounds said he would like to see more and better training for the coroner's staff.

Northrup said he wants to continue the work he has begun.

"I do this job because I truly love this job," he said. "I've truly found my passion in being a coroner, and I couldn't imagine doing anything else at this time."

Rounds said it is time for a change.

"I've been a first responder all my life,"he said.

The forum was sponsored by League of Women Voters of Champaign County,the NAACP and The News-Gazette.