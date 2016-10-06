Convicted drug dealer facing more charges

Photo by: Provided Lateef Thomas

URBANA — A previously convicted drug dealer has been charged with allegedly having cocaine and cannabis in his home intended for sale.

Lateef Thomas, 39, who listed an address in the 1100 block of North McKinley Avenue, was arrested Wednesday following a court-authorized search of his home by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.

A police report said officers sought the search warrant after making controlled buys of cocaine from Thomas.

A search of his home turned up about 21 grams of cocaine, about 2 ounces (64 grams) of cannabis, $996, an electronic scale and packaging for the suspected drugs.

Thomas was charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver cannabis, Class X and Class 3 felonies respectively.

Because of his prior record, which includes four felony drug convictions and others for driving under the influence, he faces a mandatory, extended prison term of between 6 to 60 years if convicted of the more serious cocaine charge.

The police report said there were three small children in Thomas’ house when police served the search warrant Wednesday.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Thomas at $75,000 and told him to be back in court Nov. 8.

