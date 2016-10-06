Ex-funeral director's forgery plea yields jail, probation

TUSCOLA — The former director of a Newman funeral home has been sentenced to 30 months of probation and a month in jail after admitting he electronically forged his grandfather's name to death certificates.

Andrew T. Appleby, 36, of Atwood pleaded guilty Thursday before Douglas County Judge Richard Broch to five counts of forgery, admitting that between August and November 2013, he used the personal identification number of Robert Joines, a licensed funeral home director, to sign death certificates at a time when his own license to operate as a funeral director had been suspended by the state of Illinois.

Douglas County State's Attorney Kevin Nolan negotiated the settlement of Appleby's criminal case with his attorney, Andrea Bergstrom of Urbana.

As part of his sentence, Appleby was ordered to repay his grandfather about $75,000 for money that Joines had refunded to clients who had prepaid for funerals.

A complaint filed last year by a California woman whose mother's funeral in April 2015 was grossly mishandled by Appleby prompted an investigation. In that case, Appleby failed to have the woman cremated in time for her funeral service then fled the funeral home after being confronted about the omission by the family. Joines stepped in at the last minute and handled the service.

After reviewing all the reports generated about Appleby's activities while he operated the Joines-Appleby Funeral Home in Newman, Nolan said, he concluded that Appleby "was not capable of running a business and living the life he wanted to live outside the business."

Agencies involved in investigating Appleby included the Illinois State Police, the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the Illinois comptroller's office. The latter oversees funds for funeral directors who sell "pre-needs" funeral services.

"Among the things the defendant was doing with the business when he got in over his head was taking pre-needs money and instead of putting it in the designated escrow/trust accounts, he was keeping it ... and spending it," Nolan said.

"Mr. Joines found out about what was going on and he was paying people off as they came forward. By the time it got to me, that victim class had been taken care of because Mr. Joines felt responsible and took care of them," said the prosecutor, who filed the criminal charges against Appleby in December 2015.

Even though most victims had been made whole by Joines, Nolan said Appleby needed to face the consequences of his poor choices, some of which were criminal.

"The easiest to prove were the forgery because when confronted, he admitted using his grandpa's personal identification number," Nolan said.

In return for Appleby's guilty pleas to five counts of forgery, another 10 were dismissed. The crime is a Class 3 felony, which carries penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.

Appleby also was ordered to hold no funeral-related jobs or vocations during the period of his probation.

The state revoked his license in June for "practicing on a suspended license and deceptive and negligent conduct."

"He had to pay a fine and has surrendered his license and has no intention of trying to reinstate it or get a new one," said Bergstrom. "He has no intent of ever going back to that line of work."

Nolan said Appleby, who had no prior criminal convictions, is now in another occupation in Charleston. He will begin serving his jail sentence Oct. 30 and is entitled to credit for good time, meaning he will have to serve only 14 days.