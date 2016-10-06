Felon who ran from police facing gun charges

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Pierre Renfro

URBANA — An Urbana man who ran from police, allegedly with a loaded, ready-to-fire gun on him, has been charged with weapons offenses.

On Wednesday, Judge Brett Olmstead arraigned Pierre Renfro, 29, of the 1100 block of South Lanore Drive on two counts of unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

An Urbana police report said about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 2000 block of East Florida Avenue to investigate a possible burglary.

When the officer approachedc Renfro to talk to him, Renfro ran off, ignoring requests to stop. Officers eventually tackled him in the backyard of a home in the 1900 block of East Florida and found on him a bag containing 12 rounds of ammunition.

About 15 feet from where Renfro was tackled, police found a loaded .22-caliber revolver that had the hammer cocked. The ammunition in the gun matched what Renfro had on him, the report said.

Court records show Renfro is on probation for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon and has prior convictions for aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, domestic battery and possession of cannabis.

Olmstead set his bond at $75,000 and told him to be back in court Nov. 1.