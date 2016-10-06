Info sought on theft of $576,000 in refrigerant
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for help finding the persons who stole thousands of dollars worth of refrigerant from a northwest Champaign business last weekend.
Sgt. Dennis Baltzell said employees at Hudson Technologies, 3402 N. Mattis Ave., reported Monday morning that sometime after 11 a.m. Saturday, someone forced entry to a warehouse and made off with 641 tanks of R-22 refrigerant.
Baltzell said given the volume of the theft, it's likely the thieves used some kind of mechanical assistance to lift the 30-pound tanks into a truck. The retail value of the refrigerant was put at $576,000, Baltzell said.
Police are working with the business to gather more information.
Anyone with information on this theft is encouraged to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Those who want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward can call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or go online to 373tips.com, or text "CCTIP" plus the information to CRIMES (274637).
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.