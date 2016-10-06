Info sought on theft of $576,000 in refrigerant

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for help finding the persons who stole thousands of dollars worth of refrigerant from a northwest Champaign business last weekend.

Sgt. Dennis Baltzell said employees at Hudson Technologies, 3402 N. Mattis Ave., reported Monday morning that sometime after 11 a.m. Saturday, someone forced entry to a warehouse and made off with 641 tanks of R-22 refrigerant.

Baltzell said given the volume of the theft, it's likely the thieves used some kind of mechanical assistance to lift the 30-pound tanks into a truck. The retail value of the refrigerant was put at $576,000, Baltzell said.

Police are working with the business to gather more information.

Anyone with information on this theft is encouraged to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Those who want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward can call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or go online to 373tips.com, or text "CCTIP" plus the information to CRIMES (274637).