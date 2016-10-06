Jim Dey: Local landlord facing prison after defrauding bank

In 2007, Champaign landlord and architect Gene "G.T." Hardwick borrowed $3.9 million from Longview State Bank to build a 64-unit apartment building at 611 E. Park St., C.

About two years later, an FDIC bank examiner reviewing the bank's loan portfolio followed up by driving to the address to see what was up.

But nothing was up — federal prosecutors say the examiner "discovered an empty lot."

The 73-year-old Hardwick is set to appear Friday afternoon at the U.S. District Court in Urbana to find out how much time — if any — he'll spend behind bars for defrauding the bank. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Hardwick faces up to 24 months in federal prison when he's sentenced by U.S. Judge Colin Bruce.

But the federal sentencing guidelines are strictly advisory.

That's why defense lawyer James Martinkus, citing his client's age, poor health and 18 adulatory letters from Hardwick's friends, family and business associates, is asking for probation.

In a lengthy memorandum submitted to the court, Martinkus said Hardwick "has been a law-abiding citizen throughout his entire life," "a significant contributor to the community" and is "trustworthy and willing to help people in many different ways."

"The offense is nonviolent in character and Gene has either already paid substantial restitution and in the process of completing all financial obligations to the bank," Martinkus said.

In addition to incarceration, Hardwick also faces a lengthy period — up to five years — of post-release supervision, also known as parole.

Federal prosecutors are not seeking a fine "in light of (Hardwick's) agreement" to pay restitution.

Although the proposed loan was for $3.9 million, the bank was making the loan in installments. By the time the fraud was discovered, the bank had paid out $2.4 million.

This is the second time in five years that Hardwick, who owns campus-area apartment buildings, has found himself in federal court.

He filed for personal bankruptcy in June 2011, seeking to reorganize his finances. He listed $9.62 million in assets and $9.33 million in liabilities.

More than $9 million of Hardwick's liabilities were owed to creditors, including the Longview State Bank, with secured claims. Among the unsecured claims Hardwick identified was $153,000 in Champaign County real-estate taxes.

In addition to his residence on Fairway Drive in Champaign, Hardwick's real-estate holdings included two office buildings and four apartment buildings — all in Champaign.

One key area of dispute between the prosecution and defense is the amount "of loss." The prosecution contends that it is "at most, $391,349" while the defense contends that Hardwick's "unauthorized personal expenses was $43,417."

The disputed amount refers to the loan proceeds intended for the apartment project that were diverted elsewhere by Hardwick. The government contends that Hardwick improperly used loan proceeds on a senior-living facility in Tuscola, real-estate taxes, car payments and credit card expenses.

In fashioning his statement, Martinkus emphasized what he described as a lifetime of good, hard work that contrasts sharply with the criminal conduct his client acknowledged by pleading guilty to bank fraud.

Martinkus did not indicate why his client misused the loan proceeds. But he, as well as those who wrote on his behalf, indicated that Hardwick has deep regrets.

"He actually commented to me that he was glad our mother was not alive to see this. He is embarrassed and remorseful. This situation resulted from a mistake in judgment, not an intent to break the law," wrote Hardwick's sister, Peggy Hardwick.

Several local bankers and lawyers wrote letters on Hardwick's behalf, each calling for mercy for their friend and business associate.

"Prospect Bank continues to value our relationship with Mr. Hardwick and continues to do business with him. ... His honesty and integrity have never been in doubt," wrote bank employee Thomas Murray.

A neighbor, David Bacheller, called Hardwick "an asset to our neighborhood."

"He maintains his property and invites all neighbors to his epic Halloween Party. He is welcoming of wandering pets," Bacheller wrote.

