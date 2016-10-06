No charges in Vermilion County day care drowning

Other Related Content State investigating daycare where girl drowned

The Vermilion County State's Attorney is not pursuing any charges in connection to the drowning death of a four year-old girl last month.



A spokesperson for Randy Brinegar said Thursday that Brinegar reviewed the reports this week from the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department and found no basis for charges in the death of Ryleigh Arnett.



Arnett died on Sep. 21 when she was found under the water without her flotation device in a pool at Shawnee's Little Shadows Day Care near Danville.



The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is continuing its investigation into the death. The agency said that is standard procedure in these types of cases. The investigation could take around two months.