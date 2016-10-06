No charges in Vermilion County day care drowning
The Vermilion County State's Attorney is not pursuing any charges in connection to the drowning death of a four year-old girl last month.
A spokesperson for Randy Brinegar said Thursday that Brinegar reviewed the reports this week from the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department and found no basis for charges in the death of Ryleigh Arnett.
Arnett died on Sep. 21 when she was found under the water without her flotation device in a pool at Shawnee's Little Shadows Day Care near Danville.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is continuing its investigation into the death. The agency said that is standard procedure in these types of cases. The investigation could take around two months.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.