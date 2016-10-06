Probation for man with gun in his car

URBANA — A St. Louis man who admitted having a gun in a car in Champaign in July was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Domieko Deen, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

He admitted that he had a revolver in a string bag under the seat of a car in which he was a passenger on July 5.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said Champaign police stopped the car about 3 a.m. on Mattis Avenue. Deen had no firearm owner’s identification card, he said.

Deen was also ordered to perform 100 hours of public service and forfeit the gun to Champaign police.

Banach said Deen had a juvenile conviction for criminal trespass to residence.

