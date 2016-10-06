Top of the Morning, Oct. 6, 2016

Photo by: Provided Da Hill Gang

It’s easy to spot — and hear — Da Hill Gang at Danville High football games.

Formed in 1998 by former players, coaches and parents, this fun-loving bunch of tailgaters dances to a live DJ before, during and sometimes after Vikings games.

“We gather and watch the game, tell tall tales that may or may not have happened on the field,” said Terrence Tetter (Class of ’93), who along with Dennis Robinson (Class of ’92), Erik Felix

(Class of ’85) and Mary Herring (Class of ’79) helped get it going. “On any given Friday, the Hill can have anywhere from 15 to 300 people — depending on the weather.”

On Saturday, the gang’s on the road. Tetter said a convoy will leave at 10 a.m. from Big Lots in Danville, headed to Peoria for the Vikings’ Big 12 showdown. I asked Tetter where I could find them at the game.

“Follow the smoke from the grill and loud music,” he said.

The group gives Danville a definite edge in the stands. They’d help with play-calling, too, if asked.

“Wish we had a direct line to the coach to call a few plays and share our thoughts,” Tetter said. “We might have a better view.”