'We will come out and find you'

Photo by: Provided A Facebook screenshot of the threat that was acted upon by officials in Rantoul. Image Other Related Content Rantoul teen arrested for alleged threat

RANTOUL — A Rantoul teen faces a sentence of up to five years in prison if convicted of a Class 3 felony for allegedly posting a Facebook bomb threat to Rantoul Township High School.

Dakota DeGarmo was arrested for disorderly conduct at a home in the 100 block of Hamilton Drive about 2:15 a.m. Thursday. He is being held in the Champaign County jail and is expected to be formally charged today.

He faces penalties ranging from probation to a prison sentence of two to five years if convicted.

Classes were held as usual Thursday at RTHS.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said DeGarmo has a previous juvenile adjudication for residential burglary in Vermilion County, for which he received a nine-month prison sentence. He was also arrested, though not charged, in Ford County in late August for burglary.

Blevins said he did not know why DeGarmo listed Rantoul High as the location. Superintendent Scott Amerio said DeGarmo has never been a student at the high school.

Police were alerted by a number of people that someone had made a Facebook threat against RTHS.

However, Blevins said police discovered there are nine schools with the initials RTHS in the United States — calling it a “non-specific threat.”

DeGarmo allegedly used the name Alex Medoow in posting the threat, saying a bomb would go off at RTHS on 10/6/16 and that people would “regret tomorrow.”

When police pinpointed DeGarmo, they were pretty sure he allegedly was targeting the Rantoul school. Police worked with canine officers from Champaign and Macon County to search the high school but found nothing.

“We were able to track the offender, who was using a fake Facebook account and recently set up an email account to make the threat,” Blevins said, adding police don’t know DeGarmo’s motive.

“We just want people to understand if they make these threats on Facebook that everything you do on social media leaves a trail and we can follow it, and we will come out and find you. ... It’s not a joke. It’s not funny. It causes the police department and the school district to marshal all kinds of resources to deal with this threat for the safety of the students.”

Blevins said he would like to see DeGarmo be required to make restitution as part of his sentence if convicted of the crime.

“In addition to that,” Amerio said, “there’s other things. You just can’t put numbers on the emotional stress this causes our students, our families. You can’t put a price tag on that. I hope the judge keeps that in mind when it comes time for sentencing.