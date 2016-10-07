Clergy corner, Oct. 7, 2016

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette The Rev. Mark Elliott sits in a familiar surrounding at the St. John Lutheran Church sanctuary. in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Image

Story time

with THE REV. MARK ELLIOTT

St. John Lutheran, Champaign

"My congregations have always been very kind and patient with the length of my sermons. However, as a father of four, my children were not always so patient.

"You see, as Lutherans, we have a fellowship time with coffee and donuts between services. When our children were little, my wife would tell them to be good during the sermon and they'd get a donut afterward.

"One day my sermon was running long and my son, who was 2 at the time, started to grow impatient waiting for that glazed donut. When I paused briefly to catch my breath, he shouted out, 'Amen, Dad!' The whole congregation burst out in laughter.

"That was the end of that sermon, but not the end of the story. That son is now grown and is a pastor and the father of two of my beautiful grandchildren. Needless to say, his spunky little daughter has followed in his footsteps and managed to bring laughter to the congregation and to shorten his sermon."

Before they were clergy

ELIHU SMITH, guiding teacher at Champaign's Buddhist Prairie Zen Center, worked as a bankruptcy tax accountant and a forensic clinician in northern California.

Homer United Methodist's TERI SHANE and her brother ran the family photography business their dad started in Pontiac.

Mahomet Grace Church's ANDREW POWELL punched clocks in an auto garage and a warehouse on his path to becoming a chaplain for the Connecticut State Police and now Champaign PD.

Before spending 15 years as a missionary in Russia, Arcola First Christian's BRENT BUDD was a counselor on an adolescent unit in a psychiatric hospital.

Ordained at 38, JOHN TENNYSON was an ironworker before he was the pastor at Gibson City United Methodist.

Sunday special

You never know what sort of creature's going to show up at pet blessings like the one being held Sunday at Champaign's Emmanuel Memorial Christian.

The Rev. JOSEPH DONTON of Rantoul's St. Malachy Catholic Church once blessed a goldfish. "They brought the bowl and everything," he said. "I was a little hesitant to sprinkle holy water, being that the fish was already wet."

The Rev. SEAN FERRELL'S list at Champaign's Chapel of Saint John The Divine includes "snakes, birds, ferrets, horses, hedgehogs, mice, rabbits, hamsters, cats, dogs, tarantulas, a pot bellied pig and many fish."