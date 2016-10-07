Coming soon: Niemann's latest experiment

Image Gallery: Harvest Market Grand Opening » more Photo by: Heather Coit A large group of shoppers and Niemann Foods, Inc. employees eagerly wait for the doors to open as they attend a grand opening of the new, Niemann-owned Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. After Rich Niemann, president and CEO of Niemann Foods, officially welcomed the crowd, two tractors pulling flatbeds of pumpkins and mums parted ways to allow entry into the building.

A sampling of what's to come:

“What’s going on with all of the work inside County Market off of Mattis? Are they simply giving a facelift to the store or has someone else bought it? I even noticed the sign on the front of the store is now gone except for a temporary County Market banner.”

Niemann Foods Inc., which operates the County Market you’re referring to on Glenn Park Drive, apparently is using Champaign as a sort of test market.

The city soon will have four Niemann Foods stores, each with its own marketing concept.

There’s the new Harvest Market grocery, a high-end store, that opened on South Neil Street Thursday.

There’s the traditional County Market stores, one close to the University of Illinois campus which has the student market wrapped up, and another store at 2901 W. Kirby Ave.

And the County Market on Glenn Park — which has a building permit for remodeling work estimated at $1.26 million — soon will become a ValuCheck, a lower-end food store for shoppers who are more cost-conscious.

“It’s going to have great pricing plus more selection that at other similar stores,” said Bonnie Kemp, the marketing manager at Niemann Foods.

She said that shoppers at ValuCheck would buy their groceries at cost, then pay a 10 percent markup at the checkout. The changeover is expected to take place around Dec. 1.

Here’s a link to a story that the News-Gazette’s Marcus Jackson did, which includes some of the details about the ValuCheck store, in August ...

