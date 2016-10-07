Despite 10 percent drop, UI donations top $220 million again

URBANA — Donations to the University of Illinois dropped by 10 percent during the fiscal year that ended June 30 but still topped $220 million for the fourth consecutive year, the UI Foundation reported Friday.

The university and its fundraising arm recorded $224.7 million in cash gifts, pledge payments, annuities and estate distributions in fiscal 2016, according to Walter Knorr, treasurer of the UI Foundation.

That’s down from $251.5 million in fiscal 2015, and $259.5 million in 2014 (a 10.5 percent jump from the year before).

The UI’s combined endowment also dropped in value, from $2.5 billion in 2015 to $2.43 billion this past year, in part because of the market impact from June’s “Brexit” vote, officials said.

The 2016 figures were announced at the foundation’s annual business meeting in Urbana, with about 300 alumni and donors attending, and released publicly Friday afternoon.

The $224.7 million represents total giving to all three UI campuses.

“Obviously, we’re always hopeful for a better year than the year prior, but the total can swing one way or the other with a couple of gifts and commitments,” said James Moore, president and chief executive officer of the UI Foundation.

The UI has benefited from some very large gifts in recent years, such as Carle’s $100 million commitment to the new College of Medicine, he said. The $224.7 million total is “still a big number. We feel like we had another great year.”

The foundation saw a 1 percent increase in the number of gifts in fiscal 2016, with 159,256.

The university is gearing up for a major fund drive set to launch in early 2017. The goal has not been announced.

Despite the loss in 2016, the combined endowment has more than doubled since dipping below $1 billion in 2008. Of the $2.43 billion total, almost $2.3 billion represents the active endowment; the rest is deferred gifts earmarked for the endowment. Another $782.4 million is held in “revocable” deferred gifts, not yet held by the university.

Almost 90 percent of the active endowment is in pooled investments, which lost 4.4 percent last year.

But they have gained 5.9 percent over the past five years. Knorr has said that markets took a hit from Great Britain’s vote to exit the European Union but the numbers have since rebounded.

Of the 67 billion-dollar-plus endowments in the United States, only six had a positive return last year, Moore said. “It just wasn’t a great investment environment,” he said.

Of the $224.7 million raised last year, corporations were the largest source of donations, with 27.3 percent. That was followed by foundations (23.4 percent), alumni (22.3 percent), friends (11.09 percent) and other sources (16 percent).

“Private giving helps the University of Illinois System remain world-class,” UI President Tim Killeen said in a release. “It is the foundation of academic and research excellence that makes our three universities key engines of progress, providing the workforce and innovation of tomorrow, and I am deeply grateful to our generous donors for their loyalty and support.”

The university and foundation recorded $286.2 million in million in new business, which includes gifts, grants, pledges and deferred commitments. That’s down from $295.5 million in fiscal 2015, but it’s the 10th consecutive year that new business surpassed the $250 million mark.

Donors designated their gifts for the following purposes:

— $61.6 million for research.

— $32.4 million for academic programs.

— $29.2 million for student support.

— $19.9 million for facilities.

— $12.2 million for public service.

— $5.2 million for faculty support.

— $4.6 million for other areas.

Another $59.6 million was donated for unrestricted use at the discretion of the dean or department head.

The majority, about $170.4 million, was to be used during the current fiscal year; the rest was designated for the endowment or annuity/life income funds.