Judge gives go-ahead to proceed in Houser case
Fri, 10/07/2016 - 11:15am | Steve Hoffman
Gregory Houser arraignment
Gregory Houser arraignment
Photo by: Heather Coit
Gregory Houser, sitting in the jury box, waits to appear before Circuit Judge Timothy Steadman during arraignment at the Piatt County Courthouse in Monticello on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Houser has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder of his wife, Sheryl Ann Houser.

A Piatt County judge denied bond this morning for Gregory J. Houser, the 56-year-old man accused of murdering his estranged wife in their rural Mahomet home in October of 1990.

At a preliminary hearing that preceded the bond hearing, Judge Timothy J. Steadman also found the state had enough evidence to proceed with the case, which has been set for for trial on Jan. 3, 2017.

Houser, who was charged Sept. 22 with four counts of murder in the death of his then-wife Sheryl Houser on Oct. 4 or 5, 1990, pleaded not guilty at Friday’s hearing in Monticello.

