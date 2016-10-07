Judge gives go-ahead to proceed in Houser case
A Piatt County judge denied bond this morning for Gregory J. Houser, the 56-year-old man accused of murdering his estranged wife in their rural Mahomet home in October of 1990.
At a preliminary hearing that preceded the bond hearing, Judge Timothy J. Steadman also found the state had enough evidence to proceed with the case, which has been set for for trial on Jan. 3, 2017.
Houser, who was charged Sept. 22 with four counts of murder in the death of his then-wife Sheryl Houser on Oct. 4 or 5, 1990, pleaded not guilty at Friday’s hearing in Monticello.
