Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, October 7, 2016 83 Today's Paper

#TheMJs, Oct. 7, 2016
| Subscribe

More Local

#TheMJs, Oct. 7, 2016

Fri, 10/07/2016 - 7:00am | Marcus Jackson

On Fridays, Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) will provide a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

— In election seasons of the past, this might be one of the dumber things said by a presidential candidate. But this is 2016, and we've all heard our fair share of malarkey from all sides.

Hollywood

— Rapper/actor Kid Cudi penned a letter ahead of going to rehab to deal with depression and suicidal thoughts. It's been seen as a significant step for black men as many ignore these issues.

Music

— The pop star is apparently in a feud with Taylor Swift, which sparked this. But the last time she left Twitter, she was back less than 48 hours later. See you soon, Demi.


Local

— Lewis is the student body president at the University of Illinois. Who says that our future, led by today’s young people, is a scary one?

Sports

— Most reporters have asked ill-worded questions in these settings. It happens. It’s fun when coaches are able to show their wit and answer in this fashion every so often.

What will be trending this weekend

Hurricane Matthew
#TheAccountant
#PresidentialDebate
Odell Beckham Jr.
#MLBPlayoffs

What was trending Thursday

#NationalPoetryDay
#WhyIHateTwitter
In5Words
Category 4
Megan Kelly
Gettysburg

Be sure to follow

Tom Kacich (@tkacich)
With the 2016 election about a month away, you’ll want to stay glued to the longtime News-Gazette political reporter’s feed as he keeps you posted on all the local races.

 

 

Sections (2):News, Local
Topics (1):People

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments