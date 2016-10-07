#TheMJs, Oct. 7, 2016
On Fridays, Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) will provide a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.
TOP TWEETS
Politics
.@GovGaryJohnson just told @MSNBC that his lack of geographical knowledge is a plus bc you can't get into a war w/ a country you can't find
— Alice Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) October 4, 2016
— In election seasons of the past, this might be one of the dumber things said by a presidential candidate. But this is 2016, and we've all heard our fair share of malarkey from all sides.
Hollywood
Stay strong @KidCudi . You are an artist and a child of light. We will be waiting for you and your music when you get out! We send love! Z
— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 6, 2016
— Rapper/actor Kid Cudi penned a letter ahead of going to rehab to deal with depression and suicidal thoughts. It's been seen as a significant step for black men as many ignore these issues.
Music
So excited for 2017. Taking a break from music and the spotlight.. I am not meant for this business and the media
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 4, 2016
— The pop star is apparently in a feud with Taylor Swift, which sparked this. But the last time she left Twitter, she was back less than 48 hours later. See you soon, Demi.
Local
Every time Chancellor Jones's speaks, he shouts out his wife and tells a story. I want to love the future woman of my life like that.
— Ron Lewis (@JerichoCity06) October 2, 2016
— Lewis is the student body president at the University of Illinois. Who says that our future, led by today’s young people, is a scary one?
Sports
Kevin Wilson is asked on B1G teleconference how Indiana will go about scoring at Ohio State. "Well, we gotta cross the line with the G."
— Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) October 4, 2016
— Most reporters have asked ill-worded questions in these settings. It happens. It’s fun when coaches are able to show their wit and answer in this fashion every so often.
What will be trending this weekend
Hurricane Matthew
#TheAccountant
#PresidentialDebate
Odell Beckham Jr.
#MLBPlayoffs
What was trending Thursday
#NationalPoetryDay
#WhyIHateTwitter
In5Words
Category 4
Megan Kelly
Gettysburg
