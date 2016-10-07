Threat of nuclear bomb at state Capitol leads to Champaign man's arrest

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man is in custody after police traced his phone number to a threatening call made to Springfield about a nuclear bomb.

Shoney Coleman, 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false report of a bomb, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in jail, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz told The News-Gazette.

According to investigation notes from the Secretary of State police, around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, a man allegedly called the Legislative Information System office in Springfield and asked if he had reached the Capitol. When the answer came back “no,” the caller allegedly told the secretary to email the Capitol and “tell them there’s a nuclear bomb.”

The phone number was traced back to Champaign County and ultimately to Coleman, Rietz said. Officers located him at his residence and he admitted to making the phone call.

While police were questioning him, Coleman made statements that indicated he may have mental health issues, she said. He also had documents with him that caused officers to be concerned about his mental health, she said.

Police also discovered that on Oct. 5, Coleman sent text messages to the police department in Miami, allegedly threatening to harm officers there.

Coleman, who listed an address in the 100 block of East Bradley Ave., was apprehended and examined by the mental health staff at the county jail. They determined it was not appropriate for Coleman to be hospitalized and he remains in custody, Rietz said.

He was arraigned in Champaign County court Friday morning and a preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 28 at 2:30 p.m. His bond was set at $5,000.