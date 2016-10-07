Tom's #Mailbag, Oct. 7, 2016

Questions for Tom? Ask them by clicking here

This could be the day the mailbag breaks the internet. And I had to hold over some questions and answers to next week because there just wasn't enough time to get to everything.

On this week's menu: Champaign enrollments and space utilization, Chiclets (again), interesting changes in Savoy, interesting grocery marketing in Champaign, Urbana roadwork, Windsor Road tough on bicyclists, bike counts, missing News-Gazette features, web site ads, a missing dam on the Salt Fork, the last east-west passenger train through C-U, the busy township supervisor, the UI's policy on DUIs, what's east of Meadowbrook Park and whether it's OK to pass a stopped MTD bus on Springfield Avenue.

Harvest Market liquor licenses

"A grocery store with a bar? Now that's a concept I can get behind. Does Harvest Market have to get an actual liquor license to serve beer upstairs?"

Yes, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission has issued two licenses to the store at 2029 S. Neil St., one for "on-premises consumption" and one for "off-premises consumption."

And the city of Champaign also has issued two different licenses, according to Deputy City Manager Matthew Roeschley.

"One liquor license allows for package sales (the retail sale of alcohol for consumption away from the licensed premises), and covers the grocery store. The other is a restaurant liquor license (which allows for the sale and consumption of alcohol on the licensed premises) and covers the restaurant area," he said. "The restaurant license also includes a package 'rider' which allows for limited package liquor sales from the restaurant area."

What's going on in Savoy?

"What's happening with the old Savoy Village Hall, public works facility and adjacent properties in the 100 block of West Church Street? They're all boarded-up, and it appears there may have been a recent fire at the old public works garage. Are they soon to be demolished? If so, what's next for the properties?"

Eventually the village hopes to redevelop the entire block bounded by Church, Dunlap, Main and Wesley, said Village Manager Dick Helton.

Informally the project has been referred to as the "town center" development.

Coincidentally, before this question could be answered, some of the properties were destroyed last week in a controlled burn for the Savoy Fire Department.

"What we're doing is we're allowing the fire department to go in and have training on those buildings. They do various training exercises inside the building first and then when they're done with the inside stuff they're going to burn all of them down so that they can have the experience of actual firefighting," said Helton. "They don't get that kind of training very often."

Another property on the block will be demolished next week.

"Once those are all done we'll have all the sites cleaned up and they'll go back into a vegetative state, and we'll continue to work with property owners in that area to try to acquire more properties," he said. "Eventually we'll get a developer in there to redevelop the site."

Savoy has six pieces of property already, and three more that it is attempting to acquire, he said.

"We're going to put an RFP (request for proposals) together to express what we think we'd like to see there. At this point we're looking at a multiuse development on that block," Helton said. "We'd like to see a walking commercial district that may have some residential on the upper floors, if they go to two-story buildings."

The idea has been in Savoy's comprehensive plan "for at least 20 years" and the village "has been acquiring pieces as we can," he said.

"We want to get all of that back on the tax rolls as soon as possible. I'd like to see something done in the next couple, three years. That's probably aggressive but that's what I'd like to see done," said Helton.

Windsor Road hazards

"I cycle regularly down Windsor Road between Neil and Philo Road, and the bike path along Windsor is full of debris, including glass, rocks, and garbage. It's been that way (and getting worse) since last spring. Any chance a street sweeper might clean that up? I know a few fellow cyclists that are getting tired of flat tires!"

Here's your response from Bill Gray, Urbana's public works director: "City of Urbana Operations Division staff sweep this Windsor Road bike path (east of Wright Street extended) about four times a year. Staff will always respond on an as-needed basis between sweepings.

"Thank you for bringing this to the city's attention. A sweeping will be performed next week. Whenever your readers see such hazards calling the Urbana Public Works Department at 384-2342 will yield the fastest response."

Champaign Public Works is responsible for the part west of Wright Street extended, said Kris Koester, public information officer for the public works department.

"We do sweep it on a rotating basis. We'll be back out there next week," Koester said.

Land east of Meadowbrook

"What is the section of land that is just east of Meadowbrook Park in Urbana used for? Who owns it? There are tall fences all around it, but it does not look like there is much to protect in there other than trees, tall grass and some abandoned buildings."

The 160-acre section east of Meadowbrook Park is owned and managed by the Adolph and Rene Lo family. The land appears to be in agricultural production, said Tim Bartlett, executive director of the Urbana Park District, which oversees Meadowbrook Park.

"The Urbana Park District does not know what the site will ultimately be used for nor any timeframe for redevelopment. We assume the family will continue to farm it for some time," said Bartlett.

Meadowbrook Park, by comparison, is 130 acres. The adjacent 30 acres is owned by Clark-Lindsey Village.

Last passenger train in Urbana

"Not counting the interurban when did east-west rail passenger service end in Champaign-Urbana? I assume the Station Theater was the depot in Urbana, but was there a depot in Champaign and where was it? And is it true that Amtrak is doing feasibility studies on the possibilities of connecting C-U with Bloomington, Peoria, and the Quad Cities someday?"

Passenger service to the Urbana depot ended sometime in June 1956, according to a story in the old Champaign-Urbana Courier.

All local passenger service on what was then known as the Peoria and Eastern Railway (a division of the Big Four Railroad, which was part of the New York Central system) was consolidated at the Champaign depot at 719 N. Neil St. The railroad also had a freight depot in Champaign on North Randolph Street.

The last passenger train through Champaign-Urbana — it apparently stopped in Champaign but definitely did not stop in Urbana on its way from Pekin to Indianapolis — was on Oct. 14, 1957.

"When the mail and passenger train rolls eastward toward Indianapolis late Monday afternoon, Urbana will have experienced its final train movement," wrote Courier reporter Dudley McAllister.

McAllister, who later died in a tragic accident when he was run over by a Champaign Fire Department truck, noted that Urbana didn't get any railroad service until 1860 when the Indianapolis, Bloomington and Western Railroad came to town.

Web site ads

"Is there a reason why N-G subscribers have to look at these stupid 'Rekoverr' ads, that appear on the right hand side of news stories on the News-Gazette web site? I can see forcing this annoying rubbish on to people who access the web site for free, but for your subscribers? Then, an ad appears that covers the entire window: 'Don't leave without ...' "Really? Is the N-G this strapped for money? "The worst one so far: '9 Signs That You Might Be a Lesbian.' But, but ... I'm a dude."

"Any ad inventory not purchased by local advertisers gets filled through ad networks with whom we partner," explained Jason Frye, The News-Gazette's manager of digital products and services. "The decision on what ad to display is based on a number of variables including price, geography, and user-supplied demographic metrics.

"It's simply part of the changing business model as digital publishing continues to evolve."

UI DUI policy?

"Given the recent high- profile arrests, I'm curious: what is my alma mater's policy when an employee gets a DUI? Suspension? Demotion? Anything?"

The University handles employee issues "on a case-by-case basis," said Urbana campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler.

Andy Quarnstrom a busy man

"Since this is campaign season, how is it that the Champaign Township supervisor which I assume is a full-time job, can also be a full time Champaign firefighter? How many hours a week does this poor guy work? 80-plus?

"I remember when the News-Gazette took the former auditor to task for not using his office phone (as a means to track his time). Have we done the same thing with the supervisor?

"I do in fact work at the township and fire department and am proud of my record of attendance at both jobs," said Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom. "As a career firefighter, at least two-thirds of the hours I work are nights and weekends, allowing me the opportunity to serve as a full-time township supervisor.

"I stand by my record as to the effectiveness of my schedule and am always excited to point out the many great things we have done at the township since my election in 2013. As to how many hours I work in a week, 80 hours is an average week but I love what I do and am honored to serve the citizens of Champaign."

Bus pass

"Is it legal to pass an MTD bus that is stopped to pick up passengers? I see this happen almost every morning on eastbound Springfield Avenue as motorists move into the center turn lane to pass the bus."

Yes it is, but those drivers should be cautious and should use their turn signal to indicate that they are passing.

This isn't a legal opinion, said MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt, "but my understanding of the Illinois Vehicle Code is that a vehicle may not pass another vehicle if it is within 100 feet of an intersection. That covers the majority of our bus stops.

"However, we do have some mid-block stops that may fall outside of the 100-foot restriction. There are two exceptions to this: 1) if there are two lanes of traffic going in the same direction, then a vehicle may pass another that is stopped at the curb, and 2) if there is a turn lane that is clear of traffic, that can be used."

A driver should use their turn signal when using the turn lane, Gnadt added.

Also important, he added: "It is illegal for a car to pass a bus and then make a right-hand turn in front of it. So that's an important exception to the exception to note."

Bike rider counts

"Does Champaign-Urbana know how many bike riders are using the designated bike lanes. If so, do they have numbers per month, i.e. does anyone use them in the winter?"

The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission has performed 24-hour bike counts in the spring and fall, which is standard practice for all traffic counting, said Gabriel Lewis, a transportation planner with the RPC.

"In 2013, on Urbana campus streets with bike lanes, 819 bicyclists per day used Illinois Street west of Lincoln Avenue, and 633 used Goodwin Avenue south of Illinois Street," Lewis said. "Off campus in Urbana, 129 bicyclists per day used Pennsylvania Avenue west of Anderson Street, 82 used Race Street at George Huff Drive, and 60 used Fairview Avenue by King School."

For more bike count information, see the 2016 Urbana Bicycle Master Plan at http://ubmp.cuuats.org/ubmp_draftreport_20160216/

Some bike counts in the University of Illinois district are available at http://data.cuuats.org/datasets/dab57e34382646a197e91812d60b206e_0

Homer Park dam

"I have done some research on the Salt Fork (River) and know there used to be an old mill dam on the Salt Fork just north of Homer (near Illinois 49 at old Homer Park). I have evidence that it was still there (partially at least) in 1959 and a 1966 paper mentioned that it was washed away in recent years prior to 1966. Do you have more exact date/year of when it washed away?"

Good question. I don't know.

The book, "From the Calamity to the Calm: A History of Homer, Illinois" by Raymond Cunningham and Molly Spencer Shoaf, recounted two drownings in 1924 during a Ku Klux Klan picnic at Homer Park.

"The reporter from the Urbana courier who attended the Champaign County coroner's inquest made some observations about safety at the dam.

"The pool below Homer park dam is a death trap, and tho Charles Burkhardt (the owner of the park) said later that as a boy he used to dive from the top of the dam, there have been two drownings and a suicide in the spot since. It would be suicide to dive in there now, he said. Many near drownings have occurred in the pool. A Champaign man stated that he had helped to take out three people after they became exhausted in fighting the currents."

Homer Park closed in 1928, according to other sources,

Missing N-G features

"Whatever happened to "It's Your Business" and "Area News?" I miss both of them.

and

"What happened to the "It's Your Business" column that appeared on Sunday mornings? I looked forward to it every week, mostly for the new restaurant openings, but the new business blurbs were nice too."

You must be referring to their presence online, because they're still in the paper.

They're also included in The News-Gazette's eEdition, for which a subscription is required.

Cottage Grove resurfacing

"What is going on with Cottage Grove in Urbana? A few weeks ago, a layer of loose gravel was put down between Main and Washington. Now, an additional layer of thick black gravel has been put down, but no other work seems to be imminent. Surely, they are planning on doing something further to the road. I have never before seen a road construction project like this."

The section of Cottage Grove Avenue "was showing some distress (i.e., cracking) so we contracted with a local contractor to do a two-part chip and seal maintenance process," said Craig Shonkwiler, assistant city engineer in Urbana. "The first part consisted of an application of a layer of polymer asphalt emulsion oil followed by a layer of 3/8" chips (i.e., white limestone rock).

"The second part was applied this week and consisted of a layer of asphalt emulsion oil and a layer of small black slag. The small black slag was applied at a heavy rate and after a couple of days of letting traffic run on it we will sweep up the excess loose rock. The first layer of white rock helps bridge the cracks while the second layer fills in the voids in between the white rock to create a tough surface matrix."

The end product, he said, looks almost asphalt-like in appearance and its dark black color helps melt the snow.

"This type of street maintenance is very cost effective. The contractor doing the work is Illiana, who is an Urbana company," Shonkwiler said. "Cottage Grove Avenue was one of 16 streets in Urbana that received this street maintenance application."

Champaign school enrollments

"What was the peak enrollment of the two Champaign high schools and when did that happen? Can Unit 4 educate us on what has changed in the high school program over that time such that schools are considered overcrowded now despite having more students in the past? Urbana had much higher enrollment in past years, so Champaign must have as well."

and

"Illinois State Board of Education reports show that Champaign high school enrollment has fluctuated but decreased slightly since 2000. Central and Centennial went from 2769 in FY 2000 down to 2753 in FY 2015. 2016 enrollment is down 69 (from 2015) to 2700 according to a recent article. Haven't we been hearing that the schools have been getting more crowded and requiring more portable classrooms? There is a surge expected in the future, but I was surprised to see that the enrollment hasn't been increasing that much. Individual schools do seem to have wild swings in enrollment even when total enrollment across the schools doesn't change as much. Is that part of the problem?

"Is the increase in staff part of the overcrowding? ISBE shows a 38 pecent increase in certified staff per student between 2000 to 2015, going from 12.1 students per certified staff down to 8.8. That's a per student increase, not due to increasing enrollment. Is the increase in staff part of the transition to 'modern' and '21st century' schools? It's hard for late-20th century students to understand what that really means.

"Do 'modern' schools need more non-classroom office space for certified staff? Teachers have commented that they don't have offices outside of their classrooms. Is it the modern model that teachers have dedicated offices? Does that mean more office space and then shared classrooms because teachers will have a space to work when in periods when they don't have a class?"

Whew, here goes:

"Throughout our district's history we have seen enrollment increases and decreases, including some times in the 1960s, 1970s and early 2000s when high school student enrollment was higher than our current numbers," said Stephanie Stuart, director of communications for the school district. "In the early 2000s, for example, the district utilized two portable classrooms at Centennial to accommodate this growth.

"The difference between then and now, however, is that the district has expanded programming as needs have arisen in our student population and as our educational standards have demanded it. For example, we now offer English as a Second Language programming at Centennial because our student population demands it. We also offer more Special Education services than we did 10 years ago.

"Learning standards are also changing the way we utilize space in the buildings. For example, the implementation of the Next Generation Science Standards in the coming years will demand that we have more lab space at our high schools so that students can take required courses. At this stage, we do not have an adequate number of labs to accommodate these standards in the regular school day."

Stuart said that the Champaign Central and Champaign Centennial "are currently at 103 percent capacity and, based on current enrollment at the lower grades, we anticipate enrollment to be at 120 percent capacity by 2022."

The high schools have a "design capacity" of 2,673. Actual enrollment this year is 2,753. It is projected to be 3,207 in the 2022-2023 school year.

Stuart also included correspondence from Joe Williams, the principal of Champaign Central, and Greg Johnson, who leads Centennial.

From Williams:

Schools are providing for more specialized needs than they ever have in the past:

— English Language Learners: The population of students coming to our schools from places where their primary language is not English has increased dramatically in the last 10 years. Most recently, we also have immigrants who know no/very little English and are from areas of the world that do not use a literate language and have not consistently had access to formal education. In order to provide the best learning experiences for ELL students, we must attend to their English language learning and their content learning simultaneously. This requires a mix of courses specific to content and courses specific to language acquisition. Last year, Central became the host school for a new District ELL program specifically for immigrant students with interrupted formal education.

— Special Education: Mainstreaming into as many general education courses as possible for students with disabilities has been a hallmark of Unit 4 for a very long time. We strive to continue to increase possibilities for all students with disabilities. Depending on the disability, though, it is possible the needs of the individual students can only be met by including self-contained special education environments during some or all of their school day. In addition, students with the most profound disabilities at the secondary level have been added to Central in a self-contained District Essential Skills classroom.

Curriculum and pedagogy also impact space needs:

— Educational research over the course of the last two decades consistently points to collaborative investigatory learning as essential pedagogy. Rooms that were created to hold 32 or more desks in rows cannot accommodate as many desks when they are grouped. The research-based instructional framework for Unit 4, Gradual Release of Responsibility, and the research-based Charlotte Danielson Framework for Teaching both rely heavily on instructional practices that can move between whole-class, group, and individual modes of instruction and learning.

— Traditional vocational education spaces were designed for specific instruction in basic components of trades-related courses. Student requests for industrial technology courses are denied each year simply due to capacity issues. Research over the last decade or so indicates an increased need for vocational education to more truly relate to experiences outside of the traditional high school setting. This impacts industrial technology, family consumer science, and business education areas; career and technology education (CTE) standards for curriculum and instructional pedagogy is on the cusp of transformation in answer to industry and business needs expressed through collaboration at the federal, state, and local levels. Space design and utilization, along with specialization of equipment, are necessary to begin answering to the demands set forth by new guidelines.

— The new Next Generation Science Standards require extensive changes to science curriculum and pedagogy. In order to support those requirements and ensure our students are receiving the best we possibly can provide in STEM areas, funding must be added for infrastructure and equipment needs. In addition, due to an increase in science elective course offerings a few years ago, we have more students in science courses beyond the typical first two years of high school. We are out of science classroom space at this point.

— Physical Education standards and goals have changed over the course of the last several years to support the need for graduates to have an understanding of physical fitness and how that can be achieved without necessarily engaging in organized athletics. As such, modern PE programs include spaces for dance, yoga, and equipment training typically found in current "gyms" in the community.

Student services are key to supporting social/emotional needs and learning:

— With increased demands on administration for instructional leadership involving frequent and direct work with teachers, the typical assistant principal role has changed. In order to provide the necessary time for assistant principals to engage fully in instructional leadership, routine student attendance and discipline matters have been shifted to a dean of students. That required an additional office space.

— For many years, the District was lacking in necessary support of school nurses for our students. A few years ago, the District answered this need by hiring nurses to cover multiple buildings. Nurses must have a private space where they can work directly with students. That required an additional office space.

— As the social/emotional needs of students increase, our availability to meet those needs is stretched further and further. In the very near future, additional social workers will be needed and that, too, will require additional office space.

Academic supports for students:

— Prior to 10 years ago, all students had open campus lunch. Through work with research-based models of Professional Learning Communities, and through our work with the Consent Decree and No Child Left Behind, it became very clear general supports for academics needed to be added during the school day. Closing lunch for freshmen and sophomore students and simultaneously adding academic support for them led to cafeteria space needs and classroom space needs for the supports.

— As we continue to provide for open access to our most rigorous upper level courses such as Advanced Placement courses, we also continue to determine the best supports for students in those classes. Academic support for science, math, and literacy were made available several years ago for junior and senior students during their open lunch period. Many juniors and seniors eat lunch and attend those supports.

More obvious space needs that have been repeatedly referenced:

— Central is proud of the accomplishments of students in the arts: music, visual, and dramatic. We have two art rooms for three full-time art teachers, one of whom teaches graphic arts so that room includes a large number of computers. We also have a tiny ceramic studio with no windows built around our boiler room. Our award-winning instrumental music program has 401 students enrolled in Concert Band, Guitar, Orchestra, Marching Band, Symphonic Band, and Wind Symphony. The largest is, of course, Marching Band in the fall and that enrollment is nearly 200 students. The band room is not designed to comfortably fit 200 students, of course, but it is even inadequate for the courses enrolling nearly 60 students. In addition, acoustics are not ideal and, over time, are harmful to hearing. Finally, there have been many instances of orchestral instrument damage due to large fluctuations in heat/humidity/cold. Equipment storage is entirely inadequate and includes two closets, trailers, and a basement under the stage in our main gym that floods during heavy rains. Central's drama program produces seven shows per year on average, way beyond that of a typical high school. There is no backstage, the scene shop is very small, and storage for costumes and set pieces is very limited. Despite many attempts, the ceiling and walls continue to fail, leaving peeling plaster and dropping tiles.

— High school students at both high schools lose educational opportunities when the weather is too hot. Early dismissals due to lack of air conditioning at Central obviously affect Central's students in Central's classes. However, those days also affect students from both high schools because shared classes for which students are typically shuttled between the two campuses are affected as shuttles can't run due to the difference in period times.

— Locker room space is limited for PE students and reached capacity last spring.

— Most classrooms only have two working electrical outlets.

— Restrooms are in need of refurbishing.

— The library is the only large space for student collaborative learning. There is no student commons available.

— There is only one elevator that accesses all four floors and it is located at the far west end of the building.

— The security camera system is outdated and cannot be expanded. Replacements for parts are difficult to find.

— There is no parking for students and there aren't enough spaces for staff.

— Students travel all over town to practice/play athletics.

From Johnson:

In addition to the instructional and curricular shifts that Joe detailed, here's an account of how things have evolved at Centennial over the past 10 years or so. These changes make a strict comparison between enrollment numbers from 2000 to 2016 an incomplete method of detailing how classroom space is needed and utilized at Centennial. All told, we have lost a total of 46 periods of classroom space over the past 10 school years. This figure includes an accounting of the addition of the two portables we have added over the past 3 years.

Over the past few years, we've had a number of stressors on our room usage that have decreased available space.

New Programs

1. Autism program (added 2007-2008)

Space Used: 8 periods of classroom space

2. Closed lunch for all freshmen (added 2009-2010) and all sophomores (added 2010-2011)

Space Used: 20 periods of classroom space (10 for both periods 4 and 5).

3. ESL program (added 2012-2013)

Space Used: 10 periods of classroom space

4. ED program (added 2010-2011)

Space Used: 8 periods of classroom space

Space Renovation and Repurposing

1. College Career Center Changes (renovation complete 2013-2014)

former classroom changed to a lecture hall

Net Loss: 8 periods of classroom space

former classroom changed to Attendance Office

Net Loss: 8 periods of classroom space

2. Addition of Dean

Repurposed Blue and White Conference and ECP classroom

Net Loss: 8 periods of classroom space

3. New location of Sustained Study Room (for safety and storage needs)

Space Used: 8 periods of classroom space

Classroom Space Additions

1. Portable 1 (added 2014-2015)

Space Added: 16 periods of classroom space

2. Portable 2 (added 2016-2017)

Space Added: 16 periods of classroom space

Summary

Classroom spaces either newly utilized or removed: down 78

Classroom spaces added: up 32

Total net change of classroom spaces: down 46

Changes at northeast Champaign County Market

"What's going on with all of the work inside County Market off of Mattis? Are they simply giving a facelift to the store or has someone else bought it? I even noticed the sign on the front of the store is now gone except for a temporary County Market banner."

Niemann Foods Inc., which operates the County Market you're referring to on Glenn Park Drive, apparently is using Champaign as a sort of test market.

The city soon will have four Niemann Foods stores, each with its own marketing concept.

There's the new Harvest Market grocery, a high-end store, that opened on South Neil Street Thursday.

There's the traditional County Market stores, one close to the University of Illinois campus which has the student market wrapped up, and another store at 2901 W. Kirby Ave.

And the County Market on Glenn Park — which has a building permit for remodeling work estimated at $1.26 million — soon will become a ValuCheck, a lower-end food store for shoppers who are more cost-conscious.

"It's going to have great pricing plus more selection that at other similar stores," said Bonnie Kemp, the marketing manager at Niemann Foods. She said that shoppers at ValuCheck would buy their groceries at cost, then pay a 10 percent markup at the checkout. The changeover is expected to take place around Dec. 1.

Here's a link to a story that the News-Gazette's Marcus Jackson did, which includes some of the details about the ValuCheck store, in August ... http://www.news-gazette.com/news/business/2016-08-07/harvest-ideas-niemann-foods.html

The reach of the mailbag, including a local Chiclets sighting

"I wrote you a few weeks ago about the light at Anthony and North Mattis turning red when it was approached on the north side. I did not see my note in the paper but I happily noticed this week that the light is now staying green as you approach it. I assume this is because of your efforts. Thank you very much. This was very frustrating having to stop when there were no cars in sight and I was anxious to get home after a long day at work. Thanks again!"

This is another reminder that not everything in the mailbag gets in the Saturday newspaper edition. The online edition of the mailbag is often three to four times greater than the version in the Saturday paper. It's available at http://www.news-gazette.com/topics/toms-mailbag

and this message from Patrick Waldron of the Canadian National Railroad:

"I wanted to drop you a note about this posting in the Mailbag. I saw it and looked it up to see what it was all about. The crossing, based on the description is Randolph Street just north of Maple Street. That is not a CN rail crossing. There are CN crossings and tracks to the east and the west of there but that stretch is the east-west line of another railroad, and that is a Norfolk Southern railroad crossing."

Another CN official said he would pass on the complaints about the crossing (which was in last week's mailbag) to the Norfolk Southern.

and

We got a call from the Carle Hospital gift shop that, yes, they have a good supply of Chiclets. A reader last week said that he/she couldn't find any in the area.