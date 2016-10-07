Top of the Morning, Oct. 7, 2016

Photo by: Flash Photo/courtesy Alison Davis Wood, Kaitlin Southworth and Tim Hartin

Alison Davis Wood, Kaitlin Southworth and Tim Hartin recently won a Mid-America Emmy award as producers of the UI's Big Ten Network programming. The winning work was "Making Their Mark: Jean Driscoll." Here's what the winners had to say:

Is this your first Emmy?

"Our team has been extremely fortunate to win five times. This win was very special because it was Kaitlin Southworth's first."

Where does this rank among the other honors you've received?

"Winning an Emmy is the highest honor we have received. We have been nominated over 20 times and lost many, many times. So we really appreciate how hard it is to win. The quality of the competition is first rate. Winning an Emmy is especially meaningful because it is judged by those in the television industry. It is incredible to know that your peers think your work is excellent. We are also particularly proud that we won for our story on Jean Driscoll. Hopefully it will draw more attention to the work she has done changing attitudes towards disability in the developing world."

Where did you put the Emmy?

Tim Hartin used to keep his in his garage and it really freaked out his stepson that he would keep it on a shelf with a circular saw. Alison used to keep hers on top of her TV. Now we keep them in our offices. It reminds us every day to try and aspire to that type of standard. We may bring it home from time to time to share with family and friends or take it out for night on the town. Ha!"

How did you find out you had won and what was your reaction?

"We were lucky enough that the three of us could make the journey to Branson, Mo., for the ceremony. We were nominated in two other categories and lost in both. Then we had a long wait for the last category in which we were nominated. We were competing against a story on Kurt Warner and stories about the St Louis Rams had been winning all night. So we really didn't think we had a chance. When they announced our names, we were blown away. Tim noticed that the ballroom looked a lot better from the stage then it did from our table waaaay in the back."

What's your next project we can look forward to?

"People can see our latest program, 'The Game Changer' which tells the story of the father of accessibility, Tim Nugent when it airs Nov. 10 at 7:30 on WILL-TV. We are also following an Illinois team that is working to improve the lives of one third of world's population. Engineering Prof. Bruce Litchfield and his team created a unique solar cooker that retains heat. They hope the cookers will reduce the devastating health and environmental effects of cooking over fire. The United Nations has already expressed an interest in distributing them in refugee camps."

On to my weekend recommendations ...

TODAY

MLB playoffs: Giants at Cubs, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Good thing for Chicago: Madison Bumgarner can't pitch until the third game. By then, the Cubs should be in control. Postseason baseball at night inWrigley. Awesome.

SATURDAY

"Saturday Night Live," 10:30 p.m., NBC

"Hamilton" star Lin-Manuel Miranda takes a turn as host. Woonder if the election will come up?

SUNDAY

Presidential debate, 8 p.m., multiple networks

Round two between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Too bad this isn't a weekly series. The ratings for the first episode were huge. Live from Washington University in St. Louis, CNN's Anderson Cooper and ABC's Martha Raddatz serve as moderators.