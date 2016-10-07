UI grad student killed in Ethiopia was 'warm and kind person'

An American researcher killed in a rock attack by protesters in Ethiopia this week was a talented young scientist who "went the extra mile in everything," her graduate school mentor at the University of Illinois said Thursday.

Sharon Gray, 30, was a leader in the study of how climate change affects plants and received her doctorate from the UI in 2013, said Andrew Leakey, associate professor of plant biology, who supervised her Ph.D. project.

"Professionally, she was incredibly successful," Leakey said. "But maybe most significantly, personally she was an extraordinarily warm and kind person. She was just someone who enriched the lives of all around her."

Gray, a post-doctoral researcher at the University of California-Davis, was in the East African country for a meeting to kick off a research project when she was killed Tuesday. She was traveling in a car in the outskirts of the capital, Addis Ababa, an area that has seen months of deadly protests.

She is the first foreigner killed in the massive anti-government protests that have claimed the lives of hundreds of protesters since November 2015. At least 55 were killed in a stampede last weekend when police tried to disrupt an anti-government protest amid a massive religious festival that has been followed by clashes between security forces and protesters.

The circumstances of the attack that killed Gray are still unclear, officials said.

She was in Ethiopia with her postdoctoral adviser from UC Davis, who was not injured, Leakey said. They had traveled there to initiate a new research project she planned with the Netherlands Institute of Ecology and charitable organizations, Leakey and others said.

"This was something they had been worked towards for a long time. She was very excited about the trip," said Leakey, who is currently on sabbatical at Stanford University.

Gray, who was from the Chicago area, studied integrated biology at Illinois as an undergraduate from 2003 to 2006, then returned as a graduate student in plant biology from 2008 to 2013, Leakey said.

After receiving her Ph.D., she moved to UC Davis with her husband, Cody Markelz, another UI graduate who is also a postdoctoral researcher there. They two had worked in Leakey's lab together.

She was awarded a three-year National Science Foundation grant to study how rising carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere affect crop performance.

"She's really an always-smiling slip of sunshine. She's a smart, energetic scientist," said Savithramma Dinesh-Kumar, chair of the plant biology department at UC Davis. "She had a very bright future ahead of her. And everyone knew she was going to be the star in the plant biology department research area."

Gray was involved in the Citizen Scientist program sponsored by the UI's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, which allows older adults to join a research group. She forged a "very strong relationship" with the woman she mentored through the program, who was "moved to tears in describing the impact that Sharon had on her experience in the lab," said Professor Gene Robinson, director of the UI Institute for Genomic Biology.

Robinson called her a "lively and highly motivated young scientist."

"Sharon was one of those people who went the extra mile in everything," Leakey said. "She mentored an incredible number of undergraduate students in the group. She taught them how to do science. She was one of those people who people turned to for advice on any topic."

She was enthusiastic about her research, "right from the time when I met her as an undergraduate," he said.

Outside of her work, Gray loved the outdoors. Many of the photos posted on her memorials at UC Davis at the UI are of her backpacking, cycling or hiking in national parks.

The U.S. State Department is assisting Gray's family, said UC Davis Interim Provost Ken Burtis and Mark Winey, dean of the College of Biological Sciences, in a message to the campus community.

"On behalf of the entire UC Davis campus, our hearts and condolences go out to Sharon's husband and extended family," they wrote. "Even in tragedy, we hope that we all can find some comfort in the wonderful work Sharon was engaged in that will better the lives of so many around the world."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.