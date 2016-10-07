UPDATED: 26 years after Mahomet woman's death, husband to stand trial on Jan. 3

Image Gallery: Gregory Houser arraignment » more Photo by: Heather Coit Gregory Houser, sitting in the jury box, waits to appear before Circuit Judge Timothy Steadman during arraignment at the Piatt County Courthouse in Monticello on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Houser has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder of his wife, Sheryl Ann Houser. Other Related Content UPDATE: Mansfield man charged in '90 strangulation death of wife

MONTICELLO — A Piatt County judge denied bond Friday for Gregory Houser, the 56-year-old Mansfield man accused of murdering his estranged wife in their rural Mahomet home 26 years ago.

At a preliminary hearing that preceded the bond hearing, Judge Timothy Steadman also found the state had enough evidence to proceed with the case, which has been set for trial on Jan. 3, 2017.

Houser, who was charged Sept. 22 with four counts of murder in the death of his then-wife Sheryl Houser on Oct. 4 or 5, 1990, pleaded not guilty at Friday’s hearing in Monticello.

Renee Fehr, a sister of Sheryl Houser, urged the court to keep the accused in custody. She noted that her sister was killed less than three weeks after filing sexual assault charges against her husband, and worried about her family’s safety if he was released on bond.

“Sheryl feared for her safety. None of us know who might be a target this time,” Fehr said. “Will he go after any of us or all of us? Based on past behavior, it’s not unreasonable to think he might try again what worked for him last time.”

Defense attorney Kevin Sanborn had asked the court for a reasonable bond, noting that despite “being the number one suspect in this case for 26 years, he hasn’t fled, he hasn’t moved out of this community. He’s been here the entire time. He’s been cooperative with police.”

Sanborn said Houser needed to be free to adequately prepare for his trial, and would submit to conditions such as electronic monitoring and no contact orders.

But Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades, referring to a proffer filed Thursday in support of no bond, countered that “no condition or combination of conditions can reasonably assure the physical safety of any other person or persons.”

She also referred to the 1990 sexual assault case, in which Houser was found not guilty in a trial that took place after Sheryl Houser’s death.

Additionally, Rhoades indicated, there was fear from other girlfriends of Houser, saying they had abusive relationships with him since 1990.

Steadman stated that, while there was no evidence suggesting Houser had gotten into legal trouble in the past 26 years, “the older criminal sexual assault case changes the situation substantially,” and denied bond.

Sanborn indicated after the hearing that additional motions may be filed to try and obtain bond for his client.

Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Dobson presented evidence at the preliminary hearing that included testimony from Illinois State Police investigator Chad Dumonceaux, who became lead investigator of the cold case about 18 months ago.

Dumonceaux said evidence pointing to murder included pieces of a latex glove found in both a rope wrapped three times tightly around Sheryl Houser’s neck and under the foot of a ladder found near her body in the garage; a condom in an adjacent room that contained the DNA of both Greg and Sheryl Houser; and a second coroner’s inquest held in July that changed the cause of death from undetermined to homicide.

Dumonceaux also testified that Tim Byrd, a friend of the Housers, had been “spying” on Sheryl after she lived in the home without her husband, including the night before the alleged sexual assault in 1990.

Mrs. Houser’s body was found partially suspended on the garage floor, but Dumonceaux concurred with a report by forensic pathologist Dr. Scott Denton that the case was a strangulation staged to look like a suicide.

Sanborn countered that much of the evidence has been in existence for 26 years, yet no murder charges had been brought forth before last month.

“If the evidence wasn’t sufficient 10 years ago, 15 years ago, 20 years ago, why is it coming up today?” Sanborn asked. “What has changed?”

Dobson responded that Friday’s hearing was not a trial, and that “the standard here is probable cause, and we believe what has been presented to the court has met that standard.”

Steadman agreed and set the case for trial.

Sanborn argued that, since there is no bail in this case, Houser is entitled to a trial within 90 days.

“Are you saying you’re ready for trial in December? If I give you this date, you will go to trial,” Steadman said. “Be careful of what you ask for.”

Sanborn said his readiness would depend on when he received items requested through discovery, so he couldn’t commit to a December trial.

It remains scheduled for Jan. 3. With Steadman about to retire, Jeff Ford will be the presiding judge.

Steve Hoffman is editor of the Piatt County Journal-Republican, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit journal-republican.com.