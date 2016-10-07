Image Gallery: Forty Under 40 luncheon » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Woman of the Year winner Angelica Franklin mingles during the 40 Under 40 luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn, Neil St., in Champaign Thursday October 6, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — During her acceptance speech for Central Illinois Business magazine’s Forty Under 40 Woman of the Year award, Jefferson Middle School Principal Angi Franklin passed the microphone to two kids under 15.

Keyon McLauren and Brianna Ronk, both Franklin’s students, used their stage time to discuss life mentors.

McLauren detailed the positives brought by his mentor relationship, including better grades and increased self-confidence. Ronk, one of 40 youths on a mentor waiting list, asked to meet that kind of person as soon as possible.

“Will one of you guys be my mentor? I’d love to leave today knowing someone made the commitment and I no longer have to wait,” she said tearfully.

Franklin also dedicated her time at the ceremony to recruiting mentors. At the end of her speech, she passed out application forms for the C-U One-to-One Mentor Program, and assured attendees that all of their employers pre-cleared them for mentoring.

“Kids need a consistent, caring adult with privilege,” Franklin said. “Imagine if you were the game changer in someone’s life — if you were the hero.”

Franklin expanded on the topic of privilege with an exercise. She had everyone in the room stand up and sit down if a statement didn’t apply to them. Among the statements were “had parents that encouraged you to read during childhood,” “have no drug or alcohol addicts in your immediate family” and “had parents who expected you to go to college.”

“Privilege is a tricky thing,” Franklin said, noting how the audience can give privilege to others who don’t have as much. She said it’s good to start building a mentor relationship in middle school as opposed to high school or college.

“The earlier (mentors) start, the longer relationship they have with the kids,” Franklin said.

Denise Poindexter, a youth mentor and Forty Under 40 award winner, echoed that statement.

“I think (youth mentoring) helps build a foundation so issues that might come up in college can be addressed at an early age,” she said.

Franklin’s approach to explaining privilege was lauded by Poindexter.

“It was so inspiring,” she said, “explaining privilege in a way so people won’t feel shamed.”

Another Forty Under 40 winner, Mike Ingram, turned in his mentor application by the end of the event.

“That was perfectly timed and placed,” he said, noting how he was already thinking of becoming a mentor. “I think there’s a need and if there’s any way I can be of service to that, that’s good.”

The ceremony also recognized Justin Overstreet as the Forty Under 40 Man of the Year. He is a senior audit manager with Martin Hood Friese & Associates LLC and is involved with the Tom Jones Challenger Baseball League for those facing physical or mental challenges.