Area history, Oct. 8, 2016

Today is Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the stage is being set for Fisher's third annual Horse Show and Home Coming, which occurs Friday and Saturday. One of the chief features will be almost continuous concerts by the famous Knights of Pythias Band of Champaign.

In 1966, Urbana's Tigers answered the long-range aerial barrage of Belleville Althoff with a passing game of their own, emerging with a 21-13 home field victory. Champaign's Maroons struck hard and fast and never let up the pressure as they rolled to their fourth consecutive win of the year, a 34-7 victory over previously unbeaten Danville Schlarman. Jerry Kurasek tallied three times for Champaign, all in the first half.

In 2001, members of Congress in Springfield Sunday generally expressed strong support for U.S. military action against targets in Afghanistan, and the inclusion of humanitarian aid also was praised. "Absolutely," said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, when asked if he supported the actions announced by President Bush. "We're certainly supportive," added Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Chicago. "I think that this strategy is a winning strategy, the military attacks — coupled with the disbursing of food."