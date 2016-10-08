Candle lit by child leads to house fire in Rantoul

RANTOUL — A Rantoul home sustained an estimated $25,000 of damage by fire Saturday morning.

Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said a child lit a candle, which fell over onto a bed in a second-floor room at 413 S. Garrard St. The mattress caught fire, which spread to the rest of the room.

“The child’s room was the most heavily damaged by the fire, smoke and water,” Waters said.

Smoke and water damage were present in the rest of the upstairs rooms and hallways.

There were no injuries. All occupants of the house were outside when firefighters arrived at the scene. The fire was called in at 9:55 a.m.

The house was occupied by the Eric Cheek family, Waters said.

Fourteen firefighters responded to the scene with two engines, one ladder truck and a rescue truck. Thomasboro and Gifford fire departments were toned out automatically and were released after Rantoul had the fire knocked down. Smoke was showing from the second-floor windows and roof area when firefighters arrived.

They were on the scene for about an hour.